International Paper Temporarily Suspends Operations at its Pine Hill, Alabama, Mill

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC) proactively decided to temporarily suspend operations at its Pine Hill, Ala., mill after a weather event damaged a critical roof at the facility. International Paper values the safety of its employees and contractors above all else and took this action out of an abundance of caution.

The company is assessing required repairs and currently expects to resume manufacturing in August. The company is also working closely with customers to manage any potential impacts and appreciates the support of its employees, customers and stakeholders while working through this process safely.

About International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC)

International Paper creates sustainable packaging solutions that enable our customers, teammates and shareowners to thrive in an ever-changing world. We are a leader in corrugated packaging, partnering with customers across industries to protect what matters most, strengthen supply chains and create lasting value. Learn more at internationalpaper.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking or conditional words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "could," "should," "can," "may," "will," "remain," "confident," "commit" and "plan" or similar expressions. All statements in this news release regarding the temporary closure of our Pine Hill, Alabama mill due to severe weather, including our expected timeline for resuming operations, potential impact, if any, to our ability to service customers or potential impact, if any, to our financial results and operations are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should, therefore, be construed in light of such risk factors as described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2026.

SOURCE International Paper