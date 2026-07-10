Researchers from China's Yangzhou University have developed a laser-modification-assisted wet-etching process to fabricate rear poly-finger contacts for industrial TOPCon solar cells. "Our work proposes a manufacturable poly-finger rear patterning strategy combining picosecond laser modification and precision potassium hydroxide (KOH) wet etching to boost the efficiency of industrial n-type TOPCon solar cells," corresponding author Qinqin Wang told pv magazine. The scientists explained that double-sided passivating contact solar cells suffer from parasitic absorption in front poly-Si layers and ...

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