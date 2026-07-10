STARTRADER Breaks Ground on Basketball Court Revamp Benefiting around 20,000 Students in Davao City, Philippines

The project marks STARCARES' latest CSR investment in accessible sports infrastructure for schools and communities.

DAVAO CITY, Philippines, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER has officially launched the redevelopment of the basketball court at Communal Elementary School in Buhangin, Davao City, with a groundbreaking ceremony held on site. Upon completion, the upgraded facility will benefit approximately 20,000 students, school staff, parents, and residents. It will serve approximately 2,000 learners, 72 school staff, 1,600 parents, and approximately 16,000 residents of Barangay Communal.

The project responds to the need for a functional, well-maintained recreational space serving both Communal Elementary School and the wider Barangay Communal community. For students, it supports physical education, school assemblies, and organized sports. For residents, it provides a reliable venue for recreation and community activities. In a country where basketball brings people together, the upgraded court is designed to serve both groups equally.

The initiative builds on STARCARES' growing global commitment to youth development through accessible sports infrastructure. Following successful basketball court revitalization projects in Vietnam and Thailand, the Philippines marks the next step in creating spaces where youth can learn, play, and grow.

"Breaking ground on this project is just the beginning. STARCARES exists to create lasting impact, and this court will provide thousands of students and residents in Buhangin with a safe, dependable place to learn, play, and come together for years to come."

- Peter Karsten, CEO of STARTRADER

"We are excited to see this project take shape. It will give our learners a safe space to grow, be active, and build confidence while bringing our community together during weekends. We are deeply grateful to STARTRADER and STARCARES."

- Nelson Sepe Lubguban Jr., Principal of Communal Elementary School

Looking ahead, STARCARES will expand its global basketball court initiative, with Lagos, Nigeria planned as the next redevelopment project, furthering its mission to create safe, inclusive sports spaces that empower youth and strengthen communities worldwide.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STAR-APP, and STAR-COPY.

Regulated in five jurisdictions (CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA, and FSC), STARTRADER combines strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/startrader-breaks-ground-on-basketball-court-revamp-benefiting-around-20-000-students-in-davao-city-philippines-302822656.html