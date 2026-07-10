Switzerland had installed 338,270 photovoltaic systems with a combined capacity of 9,498.6 MW at the end of 2025, according to new figures released by local association Swissolar. The Swiss photovoltaic market experienced a significant decline in demand last year, with new PV capacity additions falling from 1.8 GW in 2024 to 1.33 GW in 2025, according to the statistics. Installed photovoltaic systems generated nearly 8 TWh of electricity in Switzerland in 2025, representing a 33.3% increase compared with 2024, when solar power covered 13.71% of the country's electricity consumption. The report ...

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