France's National Solar Energy Institute (INES) - a division of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) - and Spanish PV production equipment provider Mondragon have unveiled a new industrial tool designed to integrate photovoltaic technology into non-standardized products, including components for electric mobility and building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV). The partners' new approach focuses on manufacturing the "core" of a photovoltaic module as a standalone prefabricated component that can later be incorporated into a wide range of products through different ...

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