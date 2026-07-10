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PR Newswire
10.07.2026 11:18 Uhr
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Unilumin Group., Ltd.: Unilumin Awarded EcoVadis Silver Medal, Ranking Among the Top 6% of Companies Worldwide for Sustainability Performance

SHENZHEN, China, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 8, Unilumin was awarded the EcoVadis Silver Medal, one of the world's most recognized sustainability ratings, placing the company among the top 6% of all companies assessed globally. This achievement recognizes Unilumin's sustained efforts across the four key assessment areas of Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement, reflecting the company's long-term commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices.

On the product aspect, Unilumin integrates environmental considerations throughout the entire product lifecycle-from raw material sourcing to intelligent manufacturing. During the R&D process, Unilumin has achieved breakthroughs in key technologies such as high energy efficiency and lightweight design, establishing a comprehensive portfolio of low-carbon, energy-efficient solutions across diverse application scenarios.

For example, the Usurface PL1 outdoor display, equipped with Unilumin's DVPS energy-saving technology, can save up to 36,500 kWh of electricity annually per 100 square meters of display area, significantly reducing energy consumption. In addition, approximately 70% of Unilumin's premium lighting product portfolio has obtained Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) certification.

In the aspect of Labor & Human Rights, guided by a people-first philosophy, Unilumin has successfully obtained SA8000 Social Accountability certification, establishing a labor and human rights protection framework aligned with international standards. In 2025, Unilumin launched its AI-powered HR Assistant, enabling employees' inquiries and requests to be addressed within seconds. More than 40 employee incentive programs were introduced throughout the year, while the "Caring U Fund" continued to provide financial assistance to employees in need, reflecting a simple yet steadfast principle: wherever Unilumin employees need support, resources are there to meet them.

Throughout its global expansion, Unilumin has repeatedly received the highest "A" rating for information disclosure from the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, reflecting its industry-leading transparency in governance practices. In sustainable procurement, Unilumin conducts rigorous supplier risk assessments, achieving 100% audit coverage of its key suppliersin 2025 and fostering a resilient, reliable, and responsible supply chain ecosystem.

Only by staying grounded can we go further. As global markets continue to present both opportunities and challenges, Unilumin will remain committed to innovation in LED display and lighting technologies, delivering one-stop solutions that are more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly. Together with partners around the world, Unilumin will continue to advance the sustainable development of the Metasight industry and create lasting value.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3005412/EcoVadis__________6.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unilumin-awarded-ecovadis-silver-medal-ranking-among-the-top-6-of-companies-worldwide-for-sustainability-performance-302822665.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.