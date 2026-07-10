Solar energy is often discussed through the lens of technology, investment, and decarbonisation targets. While these are all essential, I believe we also need to recognize something equally important: universal access to clean energy depends on inclusion. Diverse perspectives lead to solutions that better reflect the realities of the communities we serve and create more sustainable outcomes. At SolarAid, we see every day how access to solar energy transforms lives. It provides a safe, sustainable and affordable alternative to toxic, dangerous sources of light, reducing fire risks and improving ...

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