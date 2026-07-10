The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and TAILG, a leading electric mobility company, officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Kenya regarding the Green Mobility Centre of Excellence (GM-CoE). The two parties have established a strategic partnership to jointly implement flagship projects for green, low-carbon mobility. Through multidimensional collaboration-including technological innovation, ecosystem development, and industry incubation-they support the implementation of regional sustainable development goals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260710988088/en/

TAILG President Michael Yao signs the MOU with Jean-Luc Stalon (PhD), Resident Representative of UNDP Kenya.

The signing of this MOU establishes a comprehensive framework for long-term cooperation between the two parties. The parties have clearly identified the joint establishment, operation, and large-scale development of the GM-CoE as a key foundation for continuously driving the growth of Africa's green and low-carbon mobility industry. TAILG will fully involved in project operations and governance, the establishment of an innovation system, the implementation of ecosystem projects, and international technical exchanges, creating a professional and sustainable platform for Africa's green technology innovation ecosystem.

As a partner of UNDP in the field of green mobility, TAILG operates seven R&D and manufacturing bases worldwide, with an annual production capacity exceeding 15 million units. Its products and services are available in more than 70 countries and regions worldwide, and the company possesses comprehensive industrial capabilities, providing a foundation for the implementation of green projects overseas.

Michael Yao, President of TAILG, stated: "This strategic partnership with UNDP marks an important milestone in TAILG's high-quality global development. In the future, TAILG will leverage its new energy two-wheeler technologies to collaborate on advancing green mobility, gasoline-to-electric conversion, and carbon reduction projects in Africa. Through concrete actions, we will advance the Sustainable Development Goals, share China's low-carbon transportation solutions, and jointly promote the long-term development of the region's green economy. Through continuous technological innovation, we will protect the ecological environment, contribute to global sustainable development, and help the Earth go further."

In the future, TAILG will continue collaborating with UN agencies and partners to advance the development of green electric mobility, driving regional green growth and contributing to global carbon reduction goals and sustainable development.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260710988088/en/

Contacts:

Alex Yan

E-mail: brand@tailg.com.cn