Chinese solar manufacturer TCL Zhonghuan said its board has approved a CNY 2.6 billion ($382 million) capacity upgrade project to expand its back-contact (BC) solar cell and module production capabilities. The upgrade work is scheduled to begin in July 2026, with the revamped facilities expected to reach full production by the end of the first quarter of 2027. The company plans to invest CNY 1.4 billion to convert 20 GW of existing TOPCon cell capacity into BC cell production lines. The conversion will cover 6 GW of capacity at its Quzhou facility and 14 GW at its Xinzhou facility. The upgraded ...

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