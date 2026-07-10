The European Commission has published this week the draft terms and conditions of the 4th hydrogen auction. According to the document, the European Hydrogen Bank will launch the auction by the end of this year, with a proposed budget of €500 million ($571.6 million). Around €350 million will be allocated to support the production of renewable fuels of non-biological origin (RFNBO) hydrogen, while the remaining €150 million will be devoted to the production of RFNBO hydrogen and/or electrolytic low-carbon hydrogen. The scheme will use output-based support in the form of a fixed premium, with payments ...

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