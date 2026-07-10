Fanvue, whose London-based Founders have built the "AI Monetisation Infrastructure for the Creator Economy", today announced a $200M annualised run-rate, doubling in just five months. The growth marks Fanvue's arrival as core infrastructure for how creators earn online and points to AI as the engine behind it: 72% of the platform's earning creators now use its AI tools, and those who do earn three to six times more than those who don't.

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Joel Morris, William Monange, Harry Fitzgerald

The milestone comes as Fanvue continues to scale rapidly across the global creator economy, attracting some of the world's biggest names while expanding its suite of AI-powered tools that help creators build, grow and monetise direct-to-fan businesses.

In recent months, the platform has welcomed a wave of high-profile creators including Cardi B, Alabama Barker, Kysre Gondrezick and Inas X, alongside continued growth across athletes, musicians, entertainers and AI creators.

Founded in London in 2022 by former YouTuber Joel Morris alongside Will Monange and Harry Fitzgerald, Fanvue has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in the creator economy. The platform now serves more than 17 million monthly active users and over 250,000 creators, with the vast majority using its proprietary AI tools to scale content production, personalisation, audience engagement and revenue generation.

Rather than competing with legacy subscription platforms, Fanvue is helping define the next generation of the creator economy, where creators increasingly operate as entrepreneurs, building diversified businesses through direct relationships with their audiences and AI-powered technology.

Will Monange, Co-Founder and CEO of Fanvue, said:

"Reaching a $200 million annualised revenue run rate just four months after crossing $100 million is a huge milestone for the business, but it's also a reflection of where the creator economy is heading.

Today's creators want more ownership of their businesses, stronger relationships with their audiences and technology that helps them scale. That's exactly what we're building at Fanvue, and the momentum we're seeing from creators joining the platform shows just how quickly that shift is happening."

The business has continued to experience record growth across users, creators and revenue, with creator demand accelerating as more mainstream talent seeks greater control over monetisation and audience ownership.

Fanvue was recently recognised as the Fastest Growing Company in Europe at the International Business Awards (Stevies) and was also named one of the Sunday Times Best Places to Work, reflecting both its commercial growth and investment in building a world-class team from its London headquarters.

Joel Morris, Co-Founder and CEO of Fanvue, added:

"Once in a while, a big player enters the space and changes the way the online world operates. Stripe became the rails for global payments, Shopify did the same for e-commerce, and now we're building the same foundational layer for the creator economy.

The opportunity ahead is enormous. As AI reshapes how creators produce content, engage audiences and generate income, we're investing in the technology, tools and platform that will underpin the next generation of creator businesses."

As the creator economy continues its rapid expansion, Fanvue plans to accelerate product development, deepen its AI capabilities and continue attracting leading creators from sport, music, entertainment and digital media as it scales internationally.

Notes to Editors

About Fanvue

Fanvue is a London-based AI-powered creator monetisation platform helping creators build, grow and monetise direct-to-fan businesses.

The platform has more than 17 million monthly active users, over 250,000 creators and has reached an annualised revenue run rate of more than $200 million

Fanvue provides creators with AI-powered tools across content creation, audience engagement, analytics and business growth, enabling creators to scale sustainable businesses beyond traditional social media monetisation.

Awards

Fastest Growing Company in Europe International Business Awards (Stevies)

Sunday Times Best Places to Work

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Contacts:

lewis@ideafarmer.co.uk