Synthetic Rope Market worth $3.85 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Synthetic Rope Marketby Material Type (Polypropylene, Polyester, Nylon, Polyethylene, Specialty Fibers), Construction Type (Braided, Twisted, Plaited), Strength Rating (Low, Medium, High), End-use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2031", The synthetic rope market is projected to grow from USD 2.97 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 3.85 billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=50038042

Synthetic Rope Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 2.97 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 3.85 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 5.3%

Synthetic Rope Market Trends & Insights:

The market for synthetic ropes is fuelled by the rising demand for lightweight, strong, and durable material-handling and mooring solutions. The synthetic ropes are produced through polymers, including polypropylene, nylon, polyester, and specialty fibers like high-modulus polyethylene (HMPE), which offer better protection from corrosion, moisture, and wear and tear than conventional metal-based ropes. Rising marine and commercial fishing activities, rising offshore wind energy installations, and growing construction and infrastructure projects are also aiding the growth of this market. Technological developments in materials science, fiber coatings, and improved construction of braided ropes are increasing product safety and extending lifespan in industrial applications. The North American region remains a significant market due to established offshore operations and strict workplace safety laws, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be among the most profitable.

Asia Pacific dominated the synthetic rope market with a share of 33.1% in terms of value in 2025.

By material type, specialty fibers segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (8.9%) during the forecast period.

By construction type, braided segment accounted for largest share in the synthetic rope market.

By strength rating, low strength segment is expected to register highest growth rate during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the marine & fishing industry dominated the synthetic rope market.

WireCo WorldGroup Inc., Teufelberger, Cortland International, Samson Rope Technologies, and Bekaert are star players in the synthetic rope market, given their broad industry coverage and strong operational & financial strength.

Katradis Marine Ropes Ind. S.A., DSR Corp, and Touwfabriek Langman BV have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs due to their well-developed marketing channels and extensive funding to build their product portfolios.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Synthetic Rope Market"

200 - Tables

150 - Figures

250 - Pages

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=50038042

The presence of various global and regional manufacturers significantly influences the market for synthetic rope. Companies such as Cortland International (US), WireCo WorldGroup Inc. (US), Samson Rope Technologies (US), Southern Ropes (South Africa), English Braids Ltd. (UK), Marlow Ropes (England), Teufelberger (Austria), Bekaert (Belgium), Yale Cordage Inc. (US), Lanex A.S. (Czech Republic), Unirope Ltd. (Canada), and Novatec Braids, Ltd. (Canada) are among the key global manufacturers offering synthetic ropes for a wide range of industrial and technical applications. These companies supply products such as polypropylene (PP), polyester, nylon, polyethylene (PE), and specialty high-performance fibers like High Modulus Polyethylene (HMPE) or aramids, which are widely used in marine & fishing, offshore oil & gas, building & construction, mining, cranes & heavy industrial lifting, and sports & leisure applications.

Specialty fibers are expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the material type segment of the synthetic rope market during the forecast period.

The specialty fibers segment is expected to register the highest growth in the synthetic rope market. The increasing popularity of specialty fibers is largely due to their properties and the expanding range of their use across different sectors. Specialty fibers such as aramid and high-modulus polyethylene (HMPE) provide exceptional tensile strength, enabling synthetic ropes to withstand heavy loads without breaking. These properties are crucial in industries such as oil & gas, marine, and construction, where safety and reliability are paramount. Ropes made of specialty fibers are corrosion-resistant, UV-resistant, abrasion-resistant, and chemically resistant. Aramid can withstand high temperatures without losing structural integrity. This thermal stability is essential for applications that involve exposure to heat or flames, such as industrial lifting operations, firefighting, or rescue operations.

Braided is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the construction type segment during the forecast period.

Braided synthetic ropes are expected to register the highest growth in the synthetic rope market. Braided synthetic ropes are often preferred over twisted synthetic ropes due to their superior strength, flexibility, and durability. Their braided construction provides better load distribution, higher abrasion resistance, and improved handling, making them suitable for demanding applications in marine, oil & gas, mining, and industrial sectors. These ropes also offer enhanced safety and longer service life, reducing maintenance and replacement costs for end users. The increasing demand for lightweight, high-performance lifting and mooring solutions is further driving the adoption of braided synthetic ropes.

The cranes segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the end-use industry during the forecast period.

The crane industry is expected to register the highest growth rate in the synthetic rope market, driven by increasing demand for lightweight, high-strength, and safer lifting solutions. Synthetic ropes offer advantages such as reduced weight, easier handling, and improved worker safety compared to conventional steel wire ropes. The growing use of mobile, offshore, and tower cranes in construction, mining, and marine applications is further driving the adoption of synthetic ropes. Synthetic ropes offer excellent corrosion and fatigue resistance, resulting in lower maintenance requirements and a longer service life. These benefits, coupled with rising infrastructure development and industrial activities, are expected to accelerate demand from the crane industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate in the synthetic rope market, driven by rapid industrialization and expanding maritime, fishing, and offshore activities across countries such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian nations. Rising investments in infrastructure, oil & gas exploration, and renewable energy projects are increasing the demand for high-strength, lightweight synthetic ropes. The region's growing aquaculture and shipping industries are also driving the adoption of durable and corrosion-resistant rope materials. Increasing defense expenditures and the presence of a large manufacturing base also support market expansion. Favorable economic growth and technological advancements in rope production further strengthen the region's strong growth prospects.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=50038042

Key Players

Prominent companies include Cortland International (US), WireCo WorldGroup Inc. (US), Samson Rope Technologies (US), Southern Ropes (South Africa), English Braids Ltd. (UK), Marlow Ropes (England), Teufelberger (Austria), Bekaert (Belgium), Yale Cordage Inc. (US), Lanex A.S. (Czech Republic), Unirope Ltd. (Canada), and Novatec Braids, Ltd. (Canada).

Get access to the latest updates on Synthetic Rope Companies andSynthetic Rope Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Resins & Polymers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Steel Wire Rope Market- Global Forecast to 2030

Plastic-coated Wire Ropes Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Refinery Catalyst Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Medical Tubing Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Biocides Market - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/synthetic-rope-market-worth-3-85-billion-by-2031---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302822599.html