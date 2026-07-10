Istanbul, Türkiye--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2026) - Dr. Leyla Arvas Clinic, an Istanbul-based aesthetic surgery clinic, today announced the launch of its AI Aesthetic Assistant, a digital information tool created to support international patients during the early stages of aesthetic surgery and non-surgical treatment inquiries.

AI Aesthetic Assistant

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The AI Aesthetic Assistant is designed to help patients access structured information about procedure categories, consultation preparation, clinic communication steps, and general treatment planning before scheduling a consultation. The tool aims to make preliminary information more accessible for patients researching aesthetic procedures from outside Türkiye.

The clinic stated that the AI Aesthetic Assistant is intended for informational purposes only. It does not provide medical diagnosis, personalized treatment recommendations, or surgical decision-making. Individual suitability, treatment options, recovery expectations, and possible risks are assessed only after medical evaluation by a qualified physician.

"International patients often need clear and organized information before beginning the consultation process," said Ayse Arvas, Founder and Clinic Representative of Dr. Leyla Arvas Clinic. "The AI Aesthetic Assistant was developed to make the early information stage easier to understand while keeping medical evaluation and treatment planning under physician supervision."

The launch supports the clinic's ongoing efforts to improve digital communication for patients seeking information about aesthetic surgery and non-surgical procedures in Istanbul. Patients may use the assistant to explore general topics before contacting the clinic team for individualized guidance.

Dr. Leyla Arvas Clinic provides consultation-based services across facial aesthetics, breast surgery, body contouring, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, hair transplantation, and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. More information about the clinic and available consultation options can be found on the official website of Dr. Leyla Arvas Clinic.

About Dr. Leyla Arvas Clinic

Dr. Leyla Arvas Clinic is an aesthetic surgery clinic located in Nisantasi, Istanbul, Türkiye. The clinic provides consultation-based services for local and international patients seeking information about aesthetic surgery, hair transplantation, and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. Treatment planning and procedure suitability are evaluated according to each patient's individual condition, medical history, and consultation findings.

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Source: PRNews OU