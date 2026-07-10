Fresha, the world's leading AI-powered beauty and wellness booking platform, joined the hair team backstage at Paris Haute Couture Week this week to power Fresha Ambassador and internationally renowned hairstylist Hester Wernert-Rijn as she led the hair for Iris van Herpen's Autumn/Winter 2026 Haute Couture collection, Sonic Starquakes. Following the runway presentation, Fresha secured an exclusive interview with the pioneering designer, who shared her perspective on artificial intelligence, creativity and the future of couture.

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Fresha Ambassador and renowned hairstylist Hester Wernert-Rijn styling hair backstage at Iris van Herpen's Autumn/Winter 2026 Haute Couture show during Paris Haute Couture Week.

Like Fresha, which is working to redefine the future of beauty and wellness through AI-powered technology, Iris van Herpen has built her career by pushing the boundaries of fashion, science and innovation. In an exclusive interview with Annabelle Taurua, PR Beauty Expert at Fresha, the visionary designer discussed how she approaches artificial intelligence, describing it as a powerful tool for research and development while explaining why creativity itself remains deeply personal.

"I think AI is a tool, and it's really about the way we use it," said Iris van Herpen. "It's really important to me that I see AI as a good assistant, but I don't want to be the assistant of the AI. That's the way I use it. I would never invite it into my creative process because that needs to be personal, and it feels sacred as well. It's who I am. At the same time, it's amazing for research, for the scientific R&D behind it, even for text refinements. I think you just need to be really conscious in the way you use it."

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the beauty, wellness and creative industries, Iris' perspective reflects a growing conversation about where technology should enhance human expertise rather than replace it. Across the beauty sector, AI is increasingly helping businesses automate routine tasks, improve operational efficiency and deliver more personalized client experiences, while creativity, artistry and human connection remain at the heart of the profession.

Van Herpen also reflected on the reality of presenting one of the week's most anticipated runway shows, revealing that despite almost twenty years in couture and more than forty collections, the pressure never disappears.

"It helps that I've been doing it for a long time. It's almost twenty years now, so that's more than forty shows," she said. "That helps. But still, the nerves are on the inside. I just have a way not to show them."

As part of its ongoing investment in the professional beauty industry, Fresha went behind the scenes at Paris Haute Couture Week to support Hester Wernert-Rijn as she led the hair for the collection. Throughout the week, the team captured exclusive backstage content, interviewed leading hairstylists, beauty professionals and industry creatives, and documented the collaboration, craftsmanship and artistry behind one of fashion's most celebrated collections. The visit builds on Fresha's growing presence across the global beauty industry, following partnerships with HairCon, Toronto Barbers Expo and leading education events, as the company continues to immerse itself in the people, communities and cultural moments shaping the future of beauty.

At the centre of Fresha's visit was long-standing Fresha Ambassador Hester Wernert-Rijn, whose partnership with the company reflects a shared commitment to championing creativity, education and innovation across the beauty industry. Alongside her internationally recognised editorial and runway career, Hester is the founder of MOGEEN, a highly rated salon on the Fresha platform trusted by clients for its exceptional service. Leading the hair for Iris van Herpen's latest Haute Couture collection further reinforces her position as one of the industry's leading creative hairstylists and highlights the calibre of professionals Fresha is proud to support through its ambassador programme.

Paris Haute Couture Week represents a broader ambition for Fresha. As the company continues to evolve beyond the world's leading beauty and wellness marketplace, it is investing in a deeper understanding of the industry it serves by embedding itself within the people, events and cultural moments shaping its future. From backstage at global fashion weeks to education tours, ambassador partnerships and industry events, Fresha is building closer connections with the professionals whose creativity continues to redefine modern beauty.

"As an AI-powered company, hearing Iris speak so thoughtfully about artificial intelligence was incredibly insightful because it's a conversation that's becoming increasingly important across the beauty industry," said Annabelle Taurua, PR Beauty Expert at Fresha. "Her belief that AI should enhance creativity rather than replace it aligns closely with how we think about technology at Fresha. We build AI to help beauty professionals spend more time doing what they do best, creating exceptional experiences for their clients. Being backstage with Hester also reinforced just how much artistry, technical skill and collaboration go into the work of today's beauty professionals, and why it's so important for us to continue championing that talent."

Throughout the week, Fresha documented exclusive backstage moments and spoke with industry leaders to provide its global community with an inside look at one of fashion's most technically ambitious productions. The visit reflected Fresha's continued commitment to supporting the professional beauty industry beyond software through ambassador partnerships, education, global events and meaningful engagement with the creatives shaping the future of beauty.

"Technology should empower creativity, not compete with it," said James Hayward-Browne, Head of Brand Content Marketing at Fresha. "Whether we're building AI-powered tools that help businesses save time, simplify operations and grow revenue, or supporting ambassadors like Hester backstage at Paris Haute Couture Week, our focus remains the same: helping beauty professionals thrive. Staying connected to the industry's leading creatives ensures we're building technology that reflects the real needs of modern beauty businesses."

The visit highlighted Fresha's growing investment in the professional beauty community beyond software alone. By connecting with professionals at every level of the industry, from independent businesses to the world's most prestigious fashion stages, Fresha continues to deepen its understanding of the people, trends and cultural moments shaping modern beauty while celebrating the talent driving the industry forward.

About Fresha

Fresha is the world's leading AI-powered booking platform for beauty and wellness, trusted by over 140,000 partner businesses across more than 120 countries. Its fully integrated ecosystem spans scheduling, payments, marketing, team management, and a global consumer marketplace, giving beauty and wellness businesses everything they need to operate, grow, and scale. The Fresha Marketplace connects millions of consumers with salons, spas, barbershops, and wellness studios worldwide, with over one million monthly downloads and more than $1.4 billion in monthly transaction value. To learn more, visit fresha.com.

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Contacts:

belle.taurua@fresha.com