Rikshem AB: Rikshem Half-Year Report Jan-Jun 2026: Positive performance and increased income from property management

Rikshem's rental income for the period January-June 2026 amounted to SEK 1,861 (1,833) million. Rental income for the like-for-like portfolio rose 1.9 percent. The net operating income totaled SEK 1,059 (1,023) million, and the income from property management increased to SEK 623 (613) million. Property investments in the period totaled SEK 634 (621) million.

"Rikshem's most recent quarter, as well as the entire first half of the year, has been positive, with developments including new long-term leases for properties for public use, a major zoning plan in Lund that has taken legal effect, and the completion of renovation and new construction projects, which have generated strong demand in the rental market. During the first half of the year, both the net operating income and the income from property management increased, and the vacancy rates for our residential properties are lower than last year. We continue to have a strong financial position and maintain our key figures at a balanced level, says Anette Frumerie, Rikshem CEO.

Rental income was SEK 1,861 (1,833) million. Rental income for the like-for-like portfolio rose 1.9 percent.

Net operating income totaled SEK 1,059 (1,023) million, an increase of 3.5 percent. Net operating income for the like-for-like portfolio increased by SEK 6 million or 0.7 percent.

Income from property management rose to SEK 623 (613) million.

The change in value of investment properties was SEK 82.4 (-83.4) million.

Profit before tax for the period was SEK 577 (208) million.

The fair value of the properties, including Rikshem's share in joint ventures, was SEK 58,807 (58,205) million.

The total return, including joint ventures (R12M), was 3.6 (3.3) percent.

Read the half-year report at rikshem.se or in the attached pdf.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Lilja, CFO, +46 10-70 99 308, anders.lilja@rikshem.se

Rikshem is one of Sweden's largest private property companies. We own, develop and manage residential properties and properties for public use in selected municipalities in Sweden, where we offer safe, pleasant and flexible housing in attractive locations. Rikshem aims to be a long-term partner for municipalities and is owned by the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund and AMF Tjänstepension AB. Read more at rikshem.se.