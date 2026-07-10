HONG KONG, July 10, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), and one of the core events of the third edition of 'Hong Kong Fashion Fest', CENTRESTAGE, the annual highlight of the Asian fashion scene, will be held from 2 to 5 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. As the grand opening show on the first day of the fair (2 September), CENTRESTAGE ELITES will spotlight KIT WAN STUDIOS, a multidisciplinary design and visual art studio led by Hong Kong-born creative director and visual artist Kit Wan. The studio will present their forthcoming collection fusing sci-fi inspirations with mechanical aesthetics, blurring the boundaries between collectable and wearable fashion.Hong Kong has actively promoted a 'Mega Events Economy' in recent years, with large-scale concerts and live performances becoming an increasingly important component of the city's cultural and creative landscape. Stage design and performance costumes are integral elements of the audience experience at such events. This year's CENTRESTAGE ELITES is acclaimed for merging manga and mythology with bespoke, highly detailed metalwork, multimedia installations and cinematic garment design. The studio's unique 'abstract reality' approach spans everything from one-of-a-kind costume design to permanent museum exhibits.As a performative costume designer and scenographer navigating the global entertainment industry, the artist treats sets and lighting as a collaborative canvas, seamlessly interweaving music, mood and entertainment elements. Designing 'stage armour' for artists in Los Angeles at the Grammy Awards and Eurovision in the United Kingdom allow Hong Kong design to shine on top-tier global stages. Simultaneously, the studio remains deeply rooted in Cantopop, injecting a vibrant vitality into Hong Kong's entertainment and performing arts industry. By infusing pop culture with avant-garde, bold and experimental aesthetics, he has pioneered a new visual dimension.The studio's collaborative roster of local superstars is formidable, encompassing Aaron Kwok, Hins Cheung, MC Cheung, Miriam Yeung, Nicholas Tse and Panther Chan, while his overseas portfolio includes Alan Cumming, Warhol icon Cherry Vanilla, singer/songwriter Teddy Swims and countless Scandinavian pop stars. From avant-garde garments that express a performer's identity to highly dramatic stage installations, the studio consistently employs a precise visual language to erase the boundaries between clothing, performance and art, creating unparalleled visual impact and cultural value.Headlining this year's CENTRESTAGE ELITES, KIT WAN STUDIOS will stage its solo fashion show in Hong Kong, marking a homecoming for the studio founded by Hong Kong-born creative director and visual artist Kit Wan. 'It feels like 'THE' moment for my work to come from my clearest voice, from my clearest mind. I am grateful to my collaborators (famous and otherwise) but with any partnership it is a shared vision. This collection is from my heart, my voice - so completely - and I am excited to share that with my hometown of Hong Kong.'The artist first majored in knitwear design at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University before extending his footprint to Amsterdam in the Netherlands, after a short stint in London where he was a 'stage' for several British luminaries. The artist then relocated to Oslo, Norway, where he completed his MA in fashion design and started exploring the space between art and fashion.Shedding any conventional shell of traditional fashion to cultivate a uniquely avant-garde perspective, the artist has transcended the physical boundaries of garments. He is the first fashion designer to be honoured with the 'Young Artist Award' by the Norwegian government. His creations have been enshrined in the permanent collection of the National Museum of Norway, elevating them to timeless art. In 2025, the studio was selected by Fashion Asia Hong Kong as the sole Hong Kong representative among its '2025 10 Asian Designers to Watch'.The artist will lead a sharing session during CENTRESTAGE, offering insights from his creative journey and the work of the studio, alongside a showcase of their innovative designs.Marking its 11th edition in 2026, CENTRESTAGE continues to reinforce Hong Kong's position as Asia's fashion hub and a gateway connecting global design talent, bringing together a fresh international outlook with cross-cultural perspectives.The fair will feature a curated selection of thematic zones and a series of fashion parades, complemented by a comprehensive programme of industry seminars. Global fashion leaders, sustainable fashion pioneers and technology experts will gather to explore cutting-edge topics, including sustainable fashion and the application of artificial intelligence in fashion design. By fostering the exchange of ideas and challenging conventional boundaries, CENTRESTAGE aims to inspire the future development of the fashion industry across Asia and around the world.Further details of this year's event will be announced at a press conference on 20 August.Photos of KIT WAN STUDIO: https://bit.ly/3R834OfPhotos of CENTRESTAGE 2025: https://bit.ly/3T9gKZPHKTDC Newsroom: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enMedia enquiriesPurple PRFiona Wong Tel: (852) 9221 1056 Email: fiona.wong@purplepr.comYannis Sin Tel: (852) 6226 3398 EmailL yannis.sin@purplepr.comHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs DepartmentKaty Wong Tel: (852) 2584 4524 Email: katy.ky.wong@hktdc.orgJane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels.About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) since 2009, was established in June 2024. CCIDA is a dedicated office under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative sectors with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate development of the arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. CCIDA's strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and multi-disciplinary collaboration, promoting industrialisation of the arts, culture and creative sectors under the industry-oriented principle, and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community, thereby reinforcing Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and our positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.Websites:CENTRESTAGE: https://www.hktdc.com/event/centrestage/enCENTRESTAGE ELITES: https://www.hktdc.com/event/centrestage/en/centrestage-elitesFashion Hong Kong: https://www.fashionhongkong.com/enHong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC): https://www.fashionally.com/enSource: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.