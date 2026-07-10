Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2026) - SAGA Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated April 14, 2026, it has closed the previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Catalyst Rare Metals Ltd. ("Catalyst"), which holds a 100% interest in the Wolverine rare earth element ("REE") project (the "Wolverine REE Project"), a royalty-free, heavy rare earth project located near the coast of central Labrador, Canada (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition was completed in accordance with a share purchase agreement (the "SPA") dated April 13, 2026, among the Company, Catalyst, and each of the shareholders of Catalyst (collectively, the "Vendors").

Wolverine REE Project Highlights:

The Wolverine REE project lies within the peralkaline Flower Lake Igneous Suite, an intrusive-volcanic complex that is part of the 1.28- to 1.13-billion-year-old Gardar rifting province, the latter hosts globally significant REE deposits: Tanbreez within the Ilímaussaq alkaline intrusive complex and Strange Lake within a peralkaline granite.

The project which includes a contiguous 29,450 hectares has district-scale potential, HREE enrichment, near-surface mineralization, and Tier-1 jurisdiction positions it as a potentially significant strategic REE asset.

2025 reverse circulation ("RC") drilling confirmed broad, near-surface REE mineralization across a 1.7 km × 1.2 km area hosted within a significant peralkaline caldera system.

across a 1.7 km × 1.2 km area hosted within a significant peralkaline caldera system. 537 samples from the 2025 program returned consistent mineralization, supporting strong continuity across the drilled footprint. Key intercepts include: WOLRC25-003: 48.8 m @ 0.77% total rare earth oxides ("TREO*") from 1.5 m, including 18.3 m @ 1.06% TREO WOLRC25-006: 38.1 m @ 0.71% TREO from surface, including 4.6 m @ 1.53% TREO WOLRC25-002: 51.8 m @ 0.52% TREO from surface, including 33.5 m @ 0.67% TREO

Peak drill program assays reached 2.03% TREO (WOLRC-006-25 - Sample 2355079 from 1.5-3 m), with an average heavy rare earth oxides (" HREO ") contribution of approximately 24-28% , highlighting strong heavy rare earth enrichment.

(WOLRC-006-25 - Sample 2355079 from 1.5-3 m), with an average heavy rare earth oxides (" ") contribution of approximately , highlighting strong heavy rare earth enrichment. Large-scale potential is supported by 26 km² of exposed mineralized tuff at surface, 25-50m thickness, and less than 10% of the prospective unit drilled to date.

of exposed mineralized tuff at surface, 25-50m thickness, and less than 10% of the prospective unit drilled to date. Mineralization remains open and under-explored, with >1% TREO enriched zones identified

In the southwestern area of the Project, seven (7) REE-bearing peralkaline pegmatites, have been identified (Figure 1). Thirty-nine (39) grab sample returned assays up to 21.6% TREO.



Figure 1: Local geologic map of the Nuiklavik Caldera Complex highlighting claims outlined in red recently acquired in the closed acquisition.

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Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of SAGA Metals, commented:

"Closing the Wolverine acquisition and launching our diamond drill program this summer marks a pivotal step forward for SAGA. We are rapidly advancing toward the completion of maiden Mineral Resource Estimates on two projects this year, including our Radar titanium-vanadium project. This dual-track approach not only de-risks our portfolio but also positions the Company to deliver meaningful resource growth across our critical minerals assets in Labrador. We are executing with discipline and momentum, and I'm very pleased with the progress we're making on multiple fronts."

Wolverine REE Project Overview:

The Wolverine REE Project now comprises nine (9) contiguous mineral licenses totalling approximately 294.5 km², situated approximately 50 km west of Hopedale and 12 km inland from the Labrador coast. The project is accessible by fixed-wing aircraft to the Hopedale gravel airstrip, followed by helicopter to site. Infrastructure advantages include commercial air services, ferry services, and road access in the towns of Natuashish and Hopedale, with communities that have established agreements with the nearby Vale Voisey's Bay mine. The project is only 12 km from tidewater, offering logistical support to potential year-round access.

Figure 2: Wolverine REE Project Location

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The Flowers River Igneous Suite (FRIS):

The entire property is hosted within the Flowers River Igneous Suite (FRIS), a 1.28-billion-year-old Mesoproterozoic peralkaline magmatic province that represents one of the largest known peralkaline intrusive-volcanic complexes in Labrador. The FRIS comprises the Flowers River peralkaline granite, the Nuiklavik volcanic caldera complex, and associated ring dyke intrusions covering a significant area along the central Labrador coast.

A 2018 airborne total field magnetic survey of the Hopedale block reveals the geophysical expression of the Flowers River Igneous Suite ("FRIS") within the broader Nain Plutonic Suite ("NPS") (Figure 3). The FRIS is expressed as a prominent, high-intensity circular magnetic anomaly, consistent with the magnetite-rich peralkaline to alkaline composition of the suite. This strong magnetic response contrasts sharply with the more subdued and variable magnetic signatures of the surrounding NPS lithologies, delineating the caldera complex boundary and highlighting the compositional distinctiveness of the FRIS from the broader NPS. The Wolverine REE Project is located within this magnetic high.

Figure 3: Total field aeromagnetic map of the Flowers River area. The FRIS is expressed as a prominent circular magnetic high within the surrounding Nain Plutonic Suite.

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Upcoming 2026 Work Program & Exploration Priorities at the Wolverine REE Project:

SAGA plans to implement a 2026 work program that is designed to advance the Wolverine REE Project toward a maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate through diamond drilling, targeted follow-up drilling, and evaluation of additional high-priority targets including zones within the additional claims outlined above. The program is expected to deliver the key metallurgical, mineralogical, structural, density, and QA/QC data required to support resource definition, while further refining the Company's understanding of mineralization controls, REE host phases, and HREE enrichment.

The Company's primary focus will be on diamond drilling for resource validation through a 4,000-5,000 m drill program expected to start at the beginning of August 2026 with metallurgical test work to follow.

Rare Earth Elements: Strategic Importance, Supply Concentration, and Growing Geopolitical Risk(1-3)

Rare earth elements (REEs) are a group of 17 critical metals essential to modern defense systems, aerospace, electric vehicles, wind turbines, and advanced electronics. Their unique magnetic and performance properties make them difficult to substitute in high-tech applications. According to the International Energy Agency, rare earths represent one of the most geographically concentrated supply chains among all critical minerals.

China maintains dominant control over the sector, accounting for approximately 60-69% of global mine production and roughly 90-91% of refining and separation capacity. The country also produces about 94% of the world's rare earth permanent magnets. This vertical integration gives China significant pricing power, supply leverage and geopolitical influence, while non-Chinese processing capacity remains limited despite growing output from projects in Australia and the United States.

Demand for rare earths is rising sharply, driven by the global transition to electric vehicles and renewable energy, as well as sustained requirements from the defense and aerospace sectors. Key applications include high-performance magnets in fighter jets (such as the F-35), precision-guided munitions, radar systems, satellite technology, jet engines, and offshore wind turbines. Industry analysts project strong growth in magnet rare earth demand outside China through 2035, particularly from electrification and defense modernization programs.

China has demonstrated a willingness to restrict rare earth exports during periods of geopolitical tension. Notable examples include the sharp reduction in exports to Japan in 2010 and the introduction of new export controls in 2025 on heavy rare earth elements and permanent magnets, which disrupted supply chains in the automotive, aerospace, and defense industries. These actions underscore the strategic risks associated with heavy reliance on a single dominant supplier.

Western governments and companies are actively working to diversify supply chains through new mining and processing projects, government funding, and offtake agreements.

Terms of the Acquisition

Pursuant to the terms of the SPA, Saga acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Catalyst for initial consideration of 4,249,982 common shares of SAGA ("Saga Shares") issued to the Vendors on closing of the Acquisition (the "Closing") and cash in the amount of $1,000,000 to be paid to the Vendors within 120 days from the Closing (together, the "Initial Consideration"). SAGA also agreed to make additional payments (the "Milestone Payments") to the Vendors upon achieving certain milestones with respect to the Wolverine REE Project, as more particularly set out in the Company's news release dated April 14, 2026.

The Saga Shares to be issued to the Vendors as part of the Initial Consideration and the Milestone Payments (collectively, the "Consideration Shares") may be subject to escrow and/or resale restrictions under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws. In addition, Consideration Shares issued or issuable to a Vendor entitled to 3% or more of the Consideration Shares in the aggregate are subject to 36-month escrow, whereby 10% were released on issuance and an additional 15% will be released every six months thereafter.

In addition to the foregoing, the Company entered into an investor rights agreement (the "IRA") among SAGA and certain of the Vendors, pursuant to which (a) during the period beginning on Closing and ending on the date on which all of the Milestone Payments have been paid, SAGA granted to such Vendors the right to nominate one non-voting board observer, and (b) until the later of (i) one year from Closing or (ii) the date such Vendors collectively cease to hold at least 5% of SAGA's issued and outstanding shares, such Vendors have the right to participate in future issuances of securities by the Company for cash consideration, such that those Vendors may maintain their pro rata ownership of SAGA.

Sources:

https://www.iea.org/reports/rare-earth-elements https://www.weforum.org/stories/2023/10/japan-rare-earth-minerals/ https://www.csis.org/analysis/chinas-new-rare-earth-and-magnet-restrictions-threaten-us-defense-supply-chains

Qualified Person

Dr. A. Miller, P. Geo., is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

Technical Disclosure

A survey of holes was completed using a Differential Global Positioning System ("DGPS") using a Emlid Reach RS2+. The RS2+ is a global navigation satellite system ("GNSS") receiver that offers high-precision positioning. GNSS is a term that refers to the International Multi-Constellation Satellite System, which includes GPS, GLONASS, Baidu, Galileo, and any other constellation system. GPS traditionally refers to the American global positioning system. Differential correction techniques are used to enhance the quality of location data gathered using GNSS or GPS receivers. This data is beneficial to accurately and precisely locate drill collars, to verify historic work, as well as increase confidence in mineral resource estimates.

The GT RC drill was powered by two air compressors. Drill holes could be drilled up to an angle of -60o and 60m depth dependent on ground conditions, where the 2025 holes were drilled at a dip of -80o. Cased hole diameter is 4½" and open hole diameter is 3 ¾". Drill was operated by a two-person crew on a 1 x 12h shift per day schedule.

Compass Group geologists, Michael Ives-Ruyter and Alex Ovas, were onsite for marking drill sites and logging drill chips. Samples were prepared onsite with a splitter and bagged. Archive material was collected in chip trays, as well as in small kraft bags. Large archive samples were collected in 1-2kg bags and stored in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Labrador. Samples for analysis were shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd ("ActLabs") in Ancaster, Ontario. Check chip logging was completed by Clinton Davis in Ottawa, Ontario.

In total, 536 chip samples, 13 Standards (STD CDN-RE-1203), and 35 Blanks were collected. The standard used for QA/QC was CDN-RE-1203 certified by CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd and prepared using ore supplied by Canadian International Minerals from the Carbo property of the Copley Range in central BC. Blanks were inserted at the end of every hole as well as every 50 samples in sequence offset from Standards. Standards were inserted every 50 samples as well as additional randomized to have at least one standard on every second hole.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elev Date Az Dip Depth (m) WOLRC-25-001 621523 6157020 576 Jul 10-11 220 80 36.6 WOLRC-25-002 621425 6157004 567 11-Jul 40 65 51.8 WOLRC-25-003 621468 6157108 561 Jul 13-14 220 65 50.3 WOLRC-25-004 621266 6157301 565 Jul 14-15 220 80 6.1 WOLRC-25-005 621267 6157302 565 Jul 15-16 220 80 33.5 WOLRC-25-006 621347 6157342 559 Jul 17-19 220 80 38.1 WOLRC-25-007 621450 6157370 570 20-Jul 220 80 44.2 WOLRC-25-008 621218 6157601 586 21-Jul 220 80 36.6 WOLRC-25-009 621396 6158050 538 22-Jul 220 80 22.9 WOLRC-25-010 621167 6158302 577 23-Jul 220 80 22.9 WOLRC-25-011 620994 6158046 575 24-Jul 220 80 16.8 WOLRC-25-012 620644 6158051 564 25-Jul 220 80 30.5 WOLRC-25-013 620812 6157804 566 26-Jul 220 80 3.1 WOLRC-25-014 620812 6157805 567 26-Jul 220 80 22.9 WOLRC-25-015 621017 6157799 585 27-Jul 220 80 39.6 WOLRC-25-016 621068 6157505 598 28-Jul 220 80 27.4 WOLRC-25-017 620974 6157394 597 29-Jul 220 80 39.6 WOLRC-25-018 621107 6157017 535 30-Jul 218 80 30.5 WOLRC-25-019 621294 6156655 495 1-Aug 220 80 27.4 WOLRC-25-020 621696 6156652 514 Aug 1-2 220 80 24.4 WOLRC-25-021 621861 6156989 543 Aug 2-4 220 80 42.7 WOLRC-25-022 621743 6157341 540 Aug 4-6 220 80 10.7 WOLRC-25-023 621742 6157340 540 Aug 4-7 226 80 49.1 WOLRC-25-024 621617 6157683 551 6-Aug 220 80 51.8 WOLRC-25-025 622041 6157815 537 7-Aug 218 80 57.9

Table 1: 2025 RC Drilling Summary

Hole UTM E UTM N Az Dip Total (m) Date from Date to VWS23-001 6E+05 6E+06 126 85 1.85 19-Sep-23 19-Sep-23 VWS23-002 6E+05 6E+06 198 85 5 21-Sep-23 21-Sep-23 VWS23-003 6E+05 6E+06 285 85 5.3 22-Sep-23 23-Sep23 VWS23-004 6E+05 6E+06 240 85 4.65 24-Sep-23 24-Sep-23 VWS23-005 6E+05 6E+06 92 52 3.7 25-Sep-23 25-Sep-23 VWS23-006 6E+05 6E+06 160 85 3.25 27-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 VWS23-007 6E+05 6E+06 180 65 0.6 28-Sep-23 28-Sep-23 VWS23-008 6E+05 6E+06 172 85 1.1 28-Sep-23 28-Sep-23

Table 2: 2023 Shilti Backpack Drill Summary

*= all concentrations are reported in ppm **TREO = La2O3 + Ce2O3 + Pr2O3 + Nd2O3 + Sm2O3 + Eu2O3 + Gd2O3 + Tb2O3 + Dy23 + Ho2O3 + Er2O3 + Tm2O3 + Yb2O3 + Lu2O3 + Y2O3

About SAGA Metals Corp.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of a diversified suite of critical minerals that support the North American transition to supply security. The Radar Ti-V-Fe Project comprises 24,175 hectares and entirely encloses the Dykes River intrusive complex, mapped at 160 km² on the surface near Cartwright, Labrador. Exploration to date, including 15,358 m of drilling, has confirmed a large, mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) and ilmenite mineralization with strong grades of titanium and vanadium.

The Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador, is a near-surface REE system hosted within a peralkaline caldera complex that shares strong geological similarities with the Tanbreez and Strange Lake deposits. The project features consistent mineralization, with zones spanning 26 km2, including drill assays up to 2.03% TREO with approximately 28% HREO content, and sample assays up to 21.6% TREO.

The Double Mer Uranium Project covers 25,600 hectares and features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18 km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14 km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U3O8. (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).

Additionally, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Project in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project spans 72,701 hectares and shares significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Li-FT Power, SOQUEM, and Loyal Metals.

With a portfolio spanning key commodities critical to the clean energy future, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in securing critical minerals.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Disclaimers

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the payment of the Initial Consideration and the Milestone Payments, and the Company's plans and expectations regarding the Wolverine REE Project, including the 2026 work program with respect to same and the potential publication of a mineral resource estimate. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, inherent risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, particularly given the early-stage nature of the Company's assets and the Wolverine REE Project, and the risks detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings with securities regulators from time to time, available under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. This cautionary statement expressly qualifies forward-looking statements contained in this news release. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

Mineral exploration and development are highly speculative and are characterized by a number of significant inherent risks, which may result in the inability to successfully develop projects for commercial, technical, political, regulatory or financial reasons, or if successfully developed, may not remain economically viable for their mine life owing to any of the foregoing reasons. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in achieving positive exploration outcomes on the Wolverine REE Project, and the likelihood of success must be considered in light of the early stage of operations, as the Company has currently conducted none of its own exploration of the project. Similarly, references herein to projects which share or may share similar characteristics with the Wolverine REE Project are based on Saga's review of publicly available information in respect thereof, and are at significantly more mature stages of development, and are accordingly subject to unknown uncertainties regarding actual equivalence.

The Company's ability to identify valuable resources in sufficient quantity and quality to justify continued exploration, development activities and/or its ability to commence and complete development work and/or commence and/or sustain commercial production operations will depend upon numerous factors, many of which are beyond its control, including exploration success, the obtaining of funding for all phases of exploration, development and commercial mining, the adequacy of infrastructure, geological characteristics, metallurgical characteristics of any deposit, the availability of processing technology and capacity, the availability of storage capacity, the supply of and demand for REEs and other minerals, the availability of equipment and facilities necessary to commence and complete development, the cost of consumables and mining and processing equipment, technological and engineering problems, accidents or acts of sabotage or terrorism, civil unrest and protests, currency fluctuations, changes in regulations, the availability of water, the availability and productivity of skilled labour, the receipt of necessary consents, permits and licenses (including mining licenses), and political factors, including unexpected changes in governments or governmental policies towards exploration, development and commercial mining activities.

Sample values reported in this news release, by their natures, are not necessarily representative of overall grades of mineralized areas. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the assay values reported in this news release.

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Source: Saga Metals Corp.