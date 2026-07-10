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WKN: A2N8SZ | ISIN: US16965P2020 | Ticker-Symbol: CPIA
Tradegate
10.07.26 | 16:25
68,00 Euro
+4,62 % +3,00
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CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,5067,0017:15
66,5067,5017:15
PR Newswire
10.07.2026 12:00 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.: Chipmos Reports Record Highest Monthly And Quarterly Revenue Since 2014; Reports 37.2% Yoy Increase In June 2026 Revenue; 28.7% Yoy Increase In 2q26 Revenue

HSINCHU, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNasdaq: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of June 2026 and for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. This represents the record highest monthly and quarter revenue since 2014. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$31.85 to US$1.00 as of June 30, 2026.

The Company noted it continues to benefit from ongoing revenue strength led by a persistent AI-related demand/supply imbalance. While the Company has been investing in footprint expansion, new capacity is being used to meet existing customer forecasts and long-term supply agreements as supply remains structurally tight and demand is accelerating.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2026 was NT$7,383.1 million or US$231.8 million, representing an increase of 6.5% from the first quarter of 2026, and an increase of 28.7% from the second quarter of 2025.

Revenue for the month of June 2026 was NT$2,538.4 million or US$79.7 million, representing an increase of 6.5% from May 2026, and an increase of 37.2% from June 2025.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)


June 2026

May 2026

June 2025

MoM Change

YoY Change

Revenues

(NT$ million)

2,538.4

2,384.3

1,849.7

6.5 %

37.2 %

Revenues

(US$ million)

79.7

74.9

58.1

6.5 %

37.2 %







Consolidated Quarterly Revenues (Unaudited)


Second Quarter

2026

First Quarter

2026

Second Quarter

2025

QoQ Change

YoY Change

Revenues

(NT$ million)

7,383.1

6,935.6

5,735.8

6.5 %

28.7 %

Revenues

(US$ million)

231.8

217.8

180.1

6.5 %

28.7 %

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNasdaq: IMOS) (www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS is known for its track record of excellence and history of innovation. The Company provides end-to-end assembly and test services to leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries serving virtually all end markets worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategies, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding current macroeconomic conditions, including the impacts of high inflation, foreign exchange rates and risk of recession, on demand for our products, consumer confidence and financial markets generally; changes in trade regulations, policies, and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations, including potential new tariffs that may be imposed and our ability to mitigate with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, based on a number of important factors and risks, which are more specifically identified in the Company's most recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") filings. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC and in its other filings with the SEC.

Contacts:

In Taiwan

Jesse Huang

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

+886-6-5052388 ext. 7715

[email protected]

In the U.S.

David Pasquale

Global IR Partners

+1-914-337-8801

[email protected]

SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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