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WKN: 552863 | ISIN: US0044342055 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Frankfurt
15.07.25 | 16:57
3,880 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Hardware
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
ACER INC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
10.07.2026 12:02 Uhr
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Acer Reports Q2'26 Revenues at NT$85.30 Billion, the highest Q2 in 13 years, up 28.2% Year-on-year

TAIPEI, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for June at NT$27.82 billion with 6.3% growth month-on-month. Preliminary consolidated revenues for Q2'26 reached NT$85.30 billion, the highest Q2 since in 13 years, up 28.2% YoY, and H1'26 half reached NT$157.73 billion with 23.3% growth YoY.

Highlights in Q2'26 and H1'26 respectively, year-on-year, include:

  • Revenues from PCs grew by 22.0% and 18.9%
  • Revenues from desktops grew by 57.3% and 38.0% - mainly due to AI usage
  • Revenues from gaming businesses grew by 5.6% and 14.9%
  • Revenues from the commercial line [1] grew by 47.3% and 41.2%
  • Revenues from tablet PCs grew by 53.9% and 35.4%

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Its public subsidiaries have released their June revenue figures with strong performances, mostly due to the deployment of AI applications - a key driver of market growth.

  • Revenues from businesses other than personal computers [2] and displays contributed 34.3% of the group's total revenues in Q2'26 and 34.5% in H1'26.
  • Revenues from businesses other than personal computers [2] and displays grew 48.2% in Q2'26 and 38.9% in H1'26 YoY.
  • Acer ITS Inc.'s revenue grew 45.5% in Q2'26 and 75.5% in H1'26.

[1] Acer's commercial products, excluding Chromebooks
[2] Personal computers business includes desktops and notebooks

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2026 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer

© 2026 PR Newswire
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