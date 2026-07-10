BioStem Technologies, Inc.: BioStem Technologies Publicly Files Form 10 Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies Inc. (OTC: BSEM) ("BioStem" or the "Company"), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of perinatal tissue allograft products, today announced the filing of a Form 10 registration statement (the "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to register its shares of common stock pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and reaffirmed its strategic decision to pursue a listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq").

"The filing of our Registration Statement is an important milestone that advances our path toward a Nasdaq uplisting and reflects our significant commitment to operating as an SEC reporting company," said Jason Matuszewski, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of BioStem Technologies. "We believe this is the right step for the Company as we continue to strengthen our position in the public markets. Completing the registration process will be a pivotal step toward a Nasdaq uplisting and will enhance our credibility, expand access to capital, improve market visibility and liquidity, and reinforce our ability to attract exceptional talent as we continue to grow. Together, we believe these advantages will better position BioStem to execute our long-term growth strategy and create sustainable value for shareholders."

The Registration Statement has not been declared effective by the SEC. The Registration Statement will become effective following conclusion of the SEC's review of the Registration Statement. An effective Registration Statement is a required step of the Nasdaq uplisting process. The Company's common stock will continue to trade on the OTC market under the ticker symbol "BSEM" until BioStem is able to uplist to Nasdaq.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM): BioStem Technologies, Inc. is a publicly traded, biomedical innovator, focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing advanced allograft solutions derived from perinatal tissue. The company leverages its industry-leading proprietary BioRetain®, CryoTek® and SteriTek® processing technologies, designed to optimize the preservation of the natural properties of these tissues, supporting their use in clinical settings. Its allografts are used by clinicians across a wide range of specialties. With a growing portfolio of products, expanding clinical research initiatives, and a national commercial footprint, BioStem is committed to advancing innovation in regenerative medicine.

BioStem Technologies' quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks ("AATB"). These systems and procedures are established in compliance with current Good Tissue Practices ("cGTP") and current Good Manufacturing Practices ("cGMP"). BioStem's portfolio of quality brands includes its Neox®, Clarix®, VENDAJE® and American Amnion product lines.

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for statements of historical fact, this press release also contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate", "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the Company's: (i) ability to meet the listing requirements and successfully uplist to Nasdaq; (ii) ability to promote credibility, increase visibility and access to capital while creating sustainable shareholder value; and (iii) growth objectives, including ability to expand through capital market activities.

Forward-looking statements with respect to strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Company may be unable to list BSEM's stock on Nasdaq or maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing standards; the competition that the Company faces, which could adversely affect its business, results of operations and financial condition; rapid technological change could cause the Company's products to become obsolete and if the Company does not enhance its product offerings through its research and development efforts, it may be unable to effectively compete; the Company's ability to convince physicians that its products are safe and effective alternatives to existing treatments and that its products should be used in their procedures; the risk that the Company may be unable to raise funds to expand its business; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Contact BioStem:

Website: www.biostemtechnologies.com

E-Mail: pr@biostemtech.com

X: @BSEM_Tech

Facebook: BioStemTechnologies

Phone: 954-380-8342

Investor Relations:

Philip Trip Taylor, Gilmartin

ir@biostemtech.com