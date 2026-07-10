Spartan Capital Secures $160 Million Senior Credit Facility to Expand Small Business Funding Nationwide

The new facility, arranged with a leading specialty finance lender, gives Spartan Capital greater capacity to deliver fast, flexible capital to small and medium-sized businesses across the country.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / Spartan Capital, a leading revenue-based financing provider serving small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the United States, announced today that it closed a new senior credit facility with a leading specialty finance lender. The $60 million facility at closing can grow an additional $100 million, giving Spartan Capital greater capacity to fund SMBs as owners turn to more flexible, non-bank capital to manage cash flow and invest in growth.

"Securing this facility is a major step for us and a clear vote of confidence in the platform we've built," said Frank Ebanks, CEO of Spartan Capital. "Pairing disciplined underwriting with institutional capital of this scale lets us put more money to work for small business owners, and do it faster, as we keep expanding our footprint across the alternative financing space."

Spartan Capital plans to widen access to its core revenue-based financing products as well as business loans, accelerate the rollout of additional product offerings, and continue shortening the path from application to funding. The facility also deepens the company's relationship with its lender and supports the data-driven, technology-led approach that has defined its growth.

"From a capital markets standpoint, this facility gives us a more efficient and scalable source of funding, along with the runway to grow responsibly," said Terence Walsh, CFO of Spartan Capital. "It reflects the strength of our asset performance and the confidence our partners have in the company's leadership team."

The facility was sourced, structured, and closed entirely by Spartan Capital's in-house team, reflecting the depth of the company's capital markets and underwriting capabilities.

About Spartan Capital

Spartan Capital is a fintech provider of revenue-based financing, helping small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) access working capital outside of traditional lending. Through technology and data-driven underwriting, Spartan Capital provides financing solutions to partners, SMBs and entrepreneurs across a wide range of industries throughout the United States. Founded in 2016, the company has funded thousands of businesses nationwide. For more information, visit www.spartancapitalgroup.com .

Contacts

Tara Capella, CMO

email: tara@spartancapitalgroup.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/spartan-capital-a-sbs-brand

web: https://www.spartancapitalgroup.com/

SOURCE: Spartan Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/spartan-capital-secures-160-million-senior-credit-facility-to-expand-1189037