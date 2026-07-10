Lelantos Holdings, Inc. Announces Board Appointments Following Airtopia Reverse Merger

Josh Ploch Appointed as Independent Board Member; Joshua Weaver Transitions from COO to Board Role to Support Governance and Continuity

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:LNTO) today announced two appointments to its Board of Directors. Josh Ploch has been appointed as a new independent member of the Board, and Joshua Weaver, who has served as the Company's Chief Operating Officer since 2022, will step down from his executive role and transition to a continuing position on the Board of Directors.

The appointments strengthen the Company's governance structure as Lelantos Holdings enters its next chapter following the recent reverse merger with Airtopia Adventure Parks. The Board additions are intended to support leadership continuity, acquisition discipline, operating oversight, and long-term strategic development as the Company builds its family entertainment platform.

Josh Ploch - Newly Appointed Board Member, Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

"I'm excited to join the Lelantos Holdings board at such an important time for the Company," said Josh Ploch. "The reverse merger with Airtopia gives LNTO an established operating platform in the family entertainment sector, and I look forward to bringing my experience in acquisitions, operations, people strategy, and team building to support disciplined growth.

"I believe the best opportunities go to companies that build the right teams, protect the right structure, and execute with intention. That is the work ahead, and I'm looking forward to contributing at the board level."

Joshua Weaver - Board Member, Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

"It has been a privilege to serve as COO during a critical chapter of Lelantos Holdings' development," said Joshua Weaver. "From the qualification of our Regulation A offering to the completion of the Airtopia reverse merger, we have built a meaningful foundation.

"As I transition from my executive role to the board, my focus will be on supporting continuity, assisting the leadership team through this transition period, and continuing to advocate for long-term shareholder value. I remain deeply committed to the Company's success and look forward to contributing in this new capacity."

About Josh Ploch

Josh Ploch is an entrepreneur, investor, and business acquisition strategist with over a decade of experience across mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and executive leadership. As a principal at Ploch Family Office and COO of Saltbox Ventures, Mr. Ploch has built a track record of identifying, acquiring, and scaling small and mid-sized businesses, including guiding companies through successful exits and public-market transitions. His background spans executive HR leadership at organizations including Vallourec North America, NORDAM, and River Spirit Casino, and he is the author of The People Advantage. Mr. Ploch is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Joshua Weaver

Joshua Weaver has served as Chief Operating Officer of Lelantos Holdings since 2022, leading the Company's operational, regulatory, and capital-markets strategy. During his tenure, Mr. Weaver directed the successful qualification of the Company's Tier 1 Regulation A offering with the SEC and oversaw corporate structuring, compliance, and investor-readiness initiatives. Prior to Lelantos, he accumulated more than 13 years of executive agency experience and co-founded an award-winning design and marketing firm. Mr. Weaver will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors.

About Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:LNTO) is a publicly traded acquisition and holding company focused on identifying, acquiring, and developing businesses with strong operating fundamentals, scalable business models, and compelling long-term growth opportunities. The Company's strategy centers on creating shareholder value through strategic acquisitions, operational excellence, and disciplined growth initiatives. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Airtopia Adventure Parks, the Company operates family entertainment destinations across California, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding future growth, expansion opportunities, acquisitions, operating performance, and business strategy, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

Joshua Weaver

josh@lelantos.group

www.lelantosholdings.io

OTCID: LNTO

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SOURCE: Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/lelantos-holdings-inc.-announces-board-appointments-following-airtopia-reverse-m-1189136