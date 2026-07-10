Stamford, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2026) - Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) ("Sphere 3D" or the "Company"), a digital infrastructure company focused on operating and expanding scalable power and data center assets for high-performance computing ("HPC"), artificial intelligence ("AI") workloads, and digital asset infrastructure, today announced engagements with three specialized firms to support its investor relations and Tennessee government-affairs functions. The additions come as the Company explores positioning its approximately 53 MW of power-ready infrastructure across the Tennessee Valley Authority ("TVA") region for AI and HPC deployment.

Orange Group Advisors, Investor Relations. Orange Group Advisors ("OG") has been engaged as Sphere 3D's investor relations partner. OG is a global investor relations and capital markets advisory firm focused exclusively on Bitcoin and AI infrastructure, with sector expertise spanning miners, infrastructure operators, treasury companies, fintech, and AI compute. The engagement reflects the Company's view that sector-specialized investor relations support is essential to communicating its positioning toward AI and high-performance compute workloads.

Laine Communications and White Oak Strategies, State and Regional Engagement. Sphere 3D has engaged Laine Communications and White Oak Strategies to support the Company's government affairs and regulatory engagement across Tennessee, the geographic anchor of its TVA-region operating footprint. State and regional relationships are central to executing the Company's strategy, where energy access, permitting, and stakeholder engagement are foundational to deploying power-intensive AI and HPC infrastructure at scale.

Laine Communications, led by founder and President Chuck Laine, brings more than 30 years of experience in Tennessee government affairs, economic development, and stakeholder engagement, with a track record of coalition building and regulatory negotiation on complex matters affecting energy, industrial, and infrastructure clients.

White Oak Strategies, founded by Michael Sullivan, brings deep experience across Tennessee's political, governmental, and operational landscape. Sullivan is the former Executive Director of the Tennessee Republican Party and served as State Director in U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty's office before founding White Oak.

These engagements are designed to support Sphere 3D's existing operations and planned expansion across the TVA service territory, including coordination with state and local stakeholders as the Company positions its power-ready infrastructure for AI and high-performance compute deployment.

The engagements follow the Company's recently announced proposal to rebrand itself as DarkHorse Technologies Inc., under the reserved Nasdaq ticker "DRK," subject to shareholder approval at a Special Meeting of the Company's shareholders on August 24, 2026. The proposed identity reflects the Company's positioning around overlooked, distribution-connected power capacity and the disciplined, unconventional execution path the Company has pursued since the June 2026 business combination.

"The market for AI and high-performance computing is moving toward operators who already control power-ready infrastructure, and that is precisely where our Company is positioned," said Joel Block, Chief Executive Officer of Sphere 3D. "These engagements bring specialized capability to the functions that matter most as we execute against that opportunity. Orange Group brings the sector specialization to communicate our positioning to the investor base most relevant to our strategy, and Laine Communications and White Oak Strategies bring the Tennessee experience and regional relationships that are central to advancing our infrastructure in the TVA region. Each firm was selected for a specific capability the work ahead requires."

About Sphere 3D Corp.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) is a digital infrastructure company focused on operating and expanding scalable power and data center assets for high-performance computing, AI workloads, and digital asset infrastructure. Following its business combination with Cathedra Bitcoin, Sphere 3D operates a diversified platform with approximately 53 MW of operating power capacity across multiple U.S. data center locations and a development pipeline exceeding 100 MW of potential expansion opportunities. The Company combines infrastructure ownership, energy optimization expertise, and capital markets access to pursue long-term value creation across next-generation compute infrastructure. The Company has proposed to rebrand itself as DarkHorse Technologies Inc. under the reserved Nasdaq ticker "DRK," subject to shareholder approval at a Special Meeting of the Company's shareholders on August 24, 2026. For more information, visit www.sphere3d.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events, including statements in this press release regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, particularly regarding the engagement of the firms described herein and the Company's planned growth and vertical integration and expansion into high-performance compute and AI infrastructure, and the Company's proposed rebrand to DarkHorse Technologies Inc. and related change of its Nasdaq ticker symbol to "DRK," which remain subject to shareholder approval and Nasdaq processing and may not occur on the anticipated timeline or at all. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Expectations and beliefs regarding matters discussed herein may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this communication are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including general market conditions and those more fully described in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including Sphere 3D's reports filed on Form 10-K and Form 8-K and in other filings made by Sphere 3D with the SEC from time to time and available at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, which are subject to change. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. The Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Sphere 3D Corp.