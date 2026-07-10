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WKN: A2PLSH | ISIN: JE00BJJN4441 | Ticker-Symbol: 16A
Frankfurt
10.07.26 | 15:25
1,896 Euro
+1,94 % +0,036
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1-Jahres-Chart
CLARIVATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9471,96317:20
1,9321,97917:12
PR Newswire
10.07.2026 14:06 Uhr
200 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Clarivate Plc: Clarivate to Report Second Quarter 2026 Results on July 29, 2026

LONDON, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced it will report its financial results for the second quarter 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. The press release and earnings supplement, with accompanying financial information, will be available on the Clarivate investor website at https://ir.clarivate.com.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:30 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 to review the results. The webcast is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information.

The live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible through the investor relations section of the Company's website. To join the webcast please visit https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/248169870.

Interested parties may access the live audio broadcast. U.S. participants may call 833-461-5787; international participants may call +1 585-542-9983 (long-distance charges will apply). The conference ID number is 248169870.

A replay of the webcast will also be available on https://ir.clarivate.com beginning two hours after the conclusion of the live call and will remain available for one year.

About Clarivate
Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Category: Earnings

Source: Clarivate Plc

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarivate-to-report-second-quarter-2026-results-on-july-29-2026-302822440.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.