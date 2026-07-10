AutoVitals Acquires Mastertech.ai to Accelerate AI-Powered Service Intelligence for Independent Repair Shops

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / AutoVitals, a leading provider of digital solutions for independent auto repair shops, announced the acquisition of Mastertech.ai, an AI-powered diagnostic and service intelligence platform for automotive repair shops.

The acquisition marks a significant step in AutoVitals' mission to help repair shops deliver exceptional customer experiences and operate more efficiently and profitably. By combining AutoVitals' digital vehicle inspection and workflow platform with Mastertech.ai's service intelligence, the company plans to deliver an unmatched experience for technicians, service advisors, and shop owners.

"This acquisition accelerates both our near-term and long-term strategy to weave artificial intelligence into every workflow, giving technicians, service advisors, and shop owners the information they need exactly when they need it," said Steve Kriter, Chairman and CEO of AutoVitals. "Technology should never replace the expertise of the people in the shop; it should amplify it. Every investment we make is driven by one goal: helping repair shops deliver better service and build stronger relationships with their customers."

Mastertech.ai combines OEM repair information, vehicle service history, shop management system data, and a growing database of real-world repair orders to help technicians diagnose vehicles more efficiently, build more accurate estimates, and identify maintenance opportunities with greater confidence.

Together, the companies envision a near future where service professionals can seamlessly access the information they need directly within the AutoVitals workflow, including:

AI-powered diagnostic assistance backed by OEM information and confirmed repair data

Intelligent identification of overdue maintenance using OEM schedules, vehicle history, and shop records

Faster estimate creation with AI-assisted recommendations

Simplified access to wiring diagrams, technical service bulletins (TSBs), labor guides, and repair procedures

More consistent recommendations that improve technician productivity and advisor efficiency

"Repair shops are facing increasing vehicle complexity while trying to serve customers faster than ever before," said Steve Kriter. "By bringing Mastertech.ai into the AutoVitals' solution, we're investing in the tools that will help shops work smarter, make better service recommendations, and ultimately become more profitable."

As part of the acquisition, Linda Gray, founder and CEO of Mastertech.ai, will join AutoVitals to help guide product strategy and ensure a seamless integration of the two platforms.

"I'm excited to join the AutoVitals team and continue building technology that empowers repair shops," said Linda Gray. "Together, we'll be able to bring AI-powered service intelligence to significantly more shops and create experiences that simply weren't possible before."

For existing customers, service will remain consistent and uninterrupted. Mastertech.ai will continue to operate as it does today while AutoVitals begins developing a deeper integration between the two platforms. Existing AutoVitals customers will have the opportunity to add Mastertech.ai's capabilities as an optional enhancement in the future.

The acquisition reinforces AutoVitals' continued investment in artificial intelligence, workflow automation, and connected shop technologies designed to help repair shops thrive in an increasingly complex service environment.

For more information, visit www.autovitals.com/mastertech .

About AutoVitals

AutoVitals helps independent auto repair shops run more customer-focused, efficient, and profitable businesses. From online booking to vehicle pickup, AutoVitals keeps your service team aligned and customers informed - with digital inspections, workflow management, CRM, websites, and marketing solutions that drive real results. Built for serious shops ready for serious results, AutoVitals empowers repair professionals to deliver high-quality and transparent service - so they can grow with confidence and integrity. Learn more at www.autovitals.com .

About Mastertech.ai

Mastertech.ai is an AI-powered service intelligence platform built specifically for automotive repair shops. The platform combines OEM repair information, vehicle history, shop management system data, and real-world repair order intelligence to help technicians diagnose vehicles, build estimates, and identify maintenance opportunities more efficiently. Learn more at mastertech.ai .

CONTACT:

Lauren Thunen

Director, Partners & Product Marketing

AutoVitals

lauren@autovitals.com

(805) 263-4295

SOURCE: AutoVitals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/autovitals-acquires-mastertech.ai-to-accelerate-ai-powered-service-intelligence-for-inde-1188019