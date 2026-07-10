South Beach Detox Meets Rising South Florida Treatment Demand with Individualized Mental Health and Addiction Care

The facility's 36-bed dual-diagnosis program offers a personalized treatment approach in a regional behavioral health system under growing strain

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / As demand for mental health and substance use treatment continues to rise in South Florida, South Beach Detox is drawing attention to the growing role that smaller, highly personalized treatment programs play in expanding access to care. With just 36 beds, the facility's modest size is a critical advantage for individuals seeking highly individualized care, and highlights an alternative treatment model that runs counter to the industry trend toward large-scale drug rehabilitation programs.

Roughly 75% of those needing substance use treatment in Florida fail to receive it, according to recent data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). In South Florida specifically, county and state health agencies have worked to increase awareness around mental health crisis interventions while underscoring concerns about treatment capacity and access to care. And while no single program can meet the region's demand alone, small facilities that prioritize personalized care play an important role in closing regional access gaps and giving more individuals a clear path to recovery.

South Beach Detox's 36-bed medical detox facility in Miami is centered on individualized attention and clinical oversight for residents. With a smaller patient population, treatment teams can spend more time understanding each person's unique needs, adjusting care plans as recovery progresses, and maintaining consistent communication throughout treatment. A smaller setting also allows clinicians to more closely track co-occurring mental health symptoms, ensuring that substance use and underlying behavioral health concerns are addressed together as part of a dual-diagnosis treatment plan. South Beach Detox provides both medically-supervised detoxification and integrated behavioral health treatment for a range of substance dependencies, including alcohol, opioids, benzodiazepines, stimulants, and other commonly misused substances, with clinical oversight designed to support patient safety and stabilization during the withdrawal process.

With dual-diagnosis care, South Beach Detox is able to address both substance use and underlying mental health concerns such as anxiety, depression, trauma-related disorders, and other behavioral health conditions. This integrated approach allows treatment teams to develop individualized care plans based on each patient's clinical needs, developing more comprehensive and more individualized care plans that support a person's unique needs, challenges, and goals. South Beach Detox is accredited by The Joint Commission and recently surpassed 100 reviews on Google, reflecting positive feedback from former patients and families and reinforcing the facility's growing presence within South Florida's behavioral healthcare community.

"South Florida's behavioral health needs are rising, and it's important that individuals have access to a range of treatment options that meet them where they are," said Rachelle Hurwit, Chief Operating Officer of South Beach Detox. "We believe smaller programs like ours play a crucial role in helping close access gaps to behavioral healthcare in Miami-Dade County, particularly for individuals facing co-occurring substance use and mental health challenges. Our focus remains on delivering compassionate, evidence-based care in an environment where every patient receives the attention and support they need."

South Beach Detox is currently accepting admissions and offers confidential assessments to help individuals and families better understand their treatment options and determine the most appropriate level of care. The facility works with a variety of insurance providers and offers services in both English and Spanish to further reduce barriers to treatment access.

For individuals seeking support for substance use disorders, co-occurring mental health conditions , or both, early intervention is key to the recovery process. South Beach Detox's admissions team is available to answer questions, verify insurance benefits, and guide prospective patients through the intake process. The team can be contacted by phone or directly on the facility's website.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis, emotional distress, or thoughts of self-harm should contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988, or seek immediate emergency assistance.

About South Beach Detox

South Beach Detox is a state-licensed, Joint Commission-accredited behavioral healthcare facility offering medically-supervised detoxification and mental health stabilization services. The organization provides individualized treatment plans in a private, supportive environment, helping clients begin their path toward recovery with safety and dignity.

For more information, visit www.sbdetox.com .

Contact:

South Beach Detox

(800) 940-0082

SOURCE: South Beach Detox

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/south-beach-detox-meets-rising-south-florida-treatment-demand-with-in-1188454