FRMO Corp: FRMO Announces Change in Fiscal Year End

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / FRMO Corp. (the "Company" or "FRMO") (OTCID:FRMO) today announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a change in FRMO's fiscal year end from May 31 to June 30. Accordingly, the Company will report a transition period (the "Transition Period") that runs from June 1, 2026 to June 30, 2026.

The Company's next full fiscal year will be from July 1, 2026 to June 30, 2027, with interim quarterly reports issued as of and for the periods ending September 30, 2026, December 31, 2026, and March 31, 2027 which will include the results of operations in the Transition Period as applicable.

The Company's first interim period as of and for the three months ended September 30, 2026, which will also include 1) results of the Transition Period, and 2) comparative prior year information, is expected to be issued in November 2026.

About FRMO Corp.

FRMO Corp. is an intellectual capital firm that provides consulting and advisory services in the asset management sector and engages in the mining of digital assets. For more information, visit our website at www.frmocorp.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Thérèse Byars

Corporate Secretary

Email: tbyars@frmocorp.com

Telephone: 646-495-7337

SOURCE: FRMO Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/frmo-announces-change-in-fiscal-year-end-1189063