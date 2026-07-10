Glo Tanning Debuts in Tuscaloosa, Bringing Wellness and Skincare Together Under One Roof

TUSCALOOSA, AL / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / Glo Tanning announces the opening of its newest location in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on July 11th, bringing its signature blend of skincare, wellness, and tanning services to the community.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 customers who visit will receive a free membership for the month, giving locals a chance to experience Glo's full suite of services. Each Glo studio is designed to feel like a spa, with state-of-the-art equipment, expert staff, and a bright, welcoming atmosphere that redefines everyday self-care.

The new studio is locally owned and operated by Renee and David Harmon, who are focused on expanding access to modern wellness and self-care offerings in the Tuscaloosa community while building a strong team of local employees.

Glo Tanning offers an array of technologically advanced wellness solutions, including advanced options for red light therapy, full-body wellness pods, and automated wellness experiences, as well as UV tanning, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services. With over 150 locations open and 250 in development, the brand provides franchisees with proven systems, comprehensive support, and a wellness-focused business model designed for strong unit-level performance.

"Tuscaloosa is a city with incredible energy, and people here value feeling confident and putting their best foot forward," said Onyi Odunkuwe, CEO of Glo Tanning. "Our goal is to create a place where wellness and self-care become part of everyday life, whether someone visits for a quick service or builds a routine that helps them feel their best."

Location:

1825 McFarland Blvd N Ste 150

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Contact:

PR@Glotanning.com

SOURCE: Glo Tanning



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/glo-tanning-debuts-in-tuscaloosa-bringing-wellness-and-skincare-1189274