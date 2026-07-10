Southeast Asia is forecast to see the strongest positive solar resource anomaly in the second half of 2026, according to analysis using the Solcast API, as a strengthening El Niño and unusually warm oceans shift cloud and rainfall patterns across the tropics. The analysis of seasonal forecast models also points to above-normal irradiance in Europe, northern South America and eastern Australia, while parts of higher-latitude South America and North America remain more uncertain. The projection is built by comparing seasonal forecasts for the final six months of 2026 from four major meteorological ...

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