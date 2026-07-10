Onera Health's patch-based home polysomnography solution, Onera hPSG, was awarded the renowned 'Red Dot Award: Product Design 2026' in recognition of the sensors' innovative design, advanced functionality, and user-centric engineering.

Onera Health, a leader in transforming sleep medicine, announces that its innovative product, Onera hPSG, has been honoured with the prestigious Red Dot Product Design Award for 2026. This international recognition celebrates exceptional design quality and underscores Onera Health's commitment to excellence, creativity, and patient-centric innovation.

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Onera Health's patch-based home polysomnography solution, Onera hPSG, wins Prestigious Red Dot Product Design Award 2026.

The Red Dot Award, one of the most sought-after seals of quality for good design, attracted thousands of entries from around the globe. Onera hPSGstood out for outstanding functionality, striking aesthetics, and thoughtful user experience. The expert jury praised the product for translating complex sleep diagnostics into a wearable, easy-to-use system that enables low-threshold application.

"We are thrilled to receive the Red Dot Award once again, building on the recognition we previously received for our products. This third win is a testament to our team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of design while delivering a world-class technology that provides the gold standard of sleep testing, polysomnography (PSG), to the patient's home. This type of recognition inspires us to continue creating products that exceed expectations bringing PSG home with our Onera hPSG solution," said Ruben de Francisco, Founder and CEO of Onera Health.

About the Red Dot Design Award for Product Design 2026

The Red Dot Design Award for Product Design is one of the most respected international design competitions, celebrating outstanding product design since 1955. This year, entries were submitted from over 60 countries and evaluated by a jury of 40 independent experts from around 20 nations including designers, professors, journalists, and consultants.

Products were assessed based on four key principles of good design: quality of function, quality of seduction, quality of use, and quality of responsibility. Each submission underwent a rigorous evaluation process, with criteria such as innovation, usability, and sustainability playing a central role. The jury carefully reviewed each entry through hands-on testing and in-depth discussions.

About Onera Health

Onera Health is leading the way in transforming sleep medicine by delivering the gold standard of sleep testing, polysomnography (PSG), directly to where the patient sleeps comfortably, in their own home.

The Onera hPSG solution is expanding access to comprehensive sleep diagnostics for millions of people who remain undiagnosed or undertreated by breaking down long-standing barriers such as limited lab capacity, geographic access, and operational complexity. Through its integrated diagnostic technology, clinical services, and digital platform, Onera hPSG empowers clinicians with comprehensive, actionable insights while helping healthcare systems deliver more efficient, scalable care.

With commercial operations in the United States and Europe, Onera Health is at the forefront of advancing global sleep health and transforming how sleep disorders are detected, identified, and managed. For more information, visit onerahealth.com

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Contacts:

For additional information or media inquiries, please contact:

Swea Ann Hagenhoff

Sr. Branding and Communications Specialist

Onera Health

media@onerahealth.com