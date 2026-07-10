Bybit Launches Spot Trading Arena for BTC, ETH, SOL, HYPE, and More With 200,000 USDT Prize Pool

DUBAI, UAE, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the launch of the Spot Trading Arena, a global trading competition offering a total prize pool of 200,000 USDT. Running from July 9, 2026, at 10 a.m. UTC through July 23, 2026, at 10 a.m. UTC, the campaign is designed to recognize active Spot traders through a leaderboard competition and a series of trading-based lucky draw opportunities.

Participants who register for the event and trade eligible Spot pairs will compete based on their cumulative Spot trading volume during the campaign period. The top 100 eligible traders on the leaderboard will share a prize pool of 100,000 USDT. To qualify for leaderboard rewards, participants must accumulate at least 5,000 USDT in Spot trading volume during the event.

Eligible trading pairs include BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, XRP/USDT, SOL/USDT, HYPE/USDT, and XAUT/USDT.

In addition to the leaderboard competition, the campaign includes a lucky draw with rewards tied to the completion of designated trading tasks. Eligible participants can earn lucky draw tickets by reaching specified trading volume milestones across Spot trading, Convert, Spot Grid, and Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) trading. Additional completed tasks provide opportunities to receive more lucky draw tickets, with rewards distributed on a first come, first served basis.

The campaign requires participants to complete Identity Verification Level 1 and register during the event period to qualify for rewards. Trading volume generated through Trading Bots does not count toward the leaderboard, and trading pairs with zero trading fees are excluded from eligible trading volume calculations.

Rewards will be distributed to eligible users through the Rewards Hub within 14 working days after the campaign concludes. Participants must manually claim their rewards through the Rewards Hub.

Disclaimer: The campaign is not available to users residing in the European Economic Area, including all EEA member states as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. It is also unavailable to users in mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Uzbekistan, and the United States. Subaccounts, Pro users, institutional users, and market makers are not eligible to participate.

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