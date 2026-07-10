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WKN: 502391 | ISIN: US3453708600 | Ticker-Symbol: FMC1
Tradegate
10.07.26 | 17:26
12,290 Euro
+3,15 % +0,375
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FORD MOTOR COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
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12,27512,30517:30
12,27012,30017:29
ACCESS Newswire
10.07.2026 15:26 Uhr
205 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

New to The Street's Exclusive Ford Motor Company Interview Surpasses 4 Million Views, Continues to Deliver More Than 100,000 Monthly Views - Demonstrating the Power of Premium Content and Global Distribution

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / New to The Street announced today that its exclusive interview featuring Ford Motor Company (F) has surpassed 4 million YouTube views and continues to generate more than 100,000 views every month, underscoring the enduring value of premium corporate storytelling backed by one of the world's largest business media distribution platforms.

While most branded content experiences a short lifecycle, New to The Street's long-form interviews continue attracting investors, consumers, executives, and business professionals months and even years after their initial release. The continued performance of the Ford interview highlights the company's ability to produce evergreen content that delivers measurable, long-term audience engagement.

Today, New to The Street reaches millions of viewers through its integrated television, digital, social media, and earned media ecosystem. Programming is broadcast weekly across Bloomberg Television in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), as well as FOX Business, while its digital platform averages approximately 12 million monthly YouTube views and more than 100,000 monthly watch-time hours across its business programming.

"Our philosophy has always been simple-we don't just create exceptional content; we deliver it to an audience at scale," said Vince Caruso, CEO and Co-Founder of New to The Street. "The Ford interview surpassing 4 million views while continuing to generate more than 100,000 views every month demonstrates the lasting value of combining premium production with world-class distribution. That's why many of the world's leading public and private companies choose New to The Street to tell their story."

Unlike traditional production companies or public relations firms that produce content without guaranteed reach, New to The Street combines broadcast television, long-form interviews, documentaries, earned media, social media amplification, and one of the largest business-focused YouTube audiences in the world to create sustained visibility for its clients.

The Ford Motor Company interview is available here:
https://youtu.be/b0AWGf5YhzU?si=sPBHzIry4j8D1vED

As demand for measurable media performance continues to grow, New to The Street remains committed to delivering premium content supported by transparent audience metrics, global distribution, and long-term engagement.

Media Contact
Monica Brennan
Director of Media Relations
New to The Street / FMW Media Works Corp.
Media Inquiries: Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-streets-exclusive-ford-motor-company-f-interview-surpasses-4-millio-1189276

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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