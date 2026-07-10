Brazilian Blowout Australia Reports Growing Demand for Specialist Hair Smoothing Treatments

Brazilian Blowout Australia has announced continued business growth as increasing numbers of clients travel from across metropolitan Sydney for its specialist hair smoothing services. The Macquarie Park business continues to expand its client base while focusing exclusively on professional hair smoothing treatments.

Brazilian Blowout Australia Reports Record Demand for Specialist Hair Smoothing Treatments Across Sydney.

SYDNEY, AU / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / Brazilian Blowout Australia has announced record demand for its specialist hair smoothing treatments, with bookings continuing to grow as the Sydney-based business expands its reach across metropolitan Sydney.

Operating from Macquarie Park, the salon provides Nanoplasty, Brazilian Blowout and keratin smoothing treatments exclusively, serving clients who travel from the Northern Beaches, Eastern Suburbs, North Shore, Inner West, Hills District, St George, Sydney CBD and surrounding suburbs.

Owner Marc Azzi said the business has continued to grow by focusing on a single area of expertise rather than operating as a traditional full-service hair salon.

"From the beginning, the goal was to specialise in professional hair smoothing treatments and continually refine that service," Azzi said.

Brazilian Blowout Australia has built its business around repeat clientele, referrals and online enquiries, with every treatment personally performed by Azzi.

The company says growing consumer interest in specialist service providers has contributed to increasing enquiries from clients seeking businesses that focus on a specific category rather than offering a broad range of salon services.

"Our clients are looking for consistency, experience and a service dedicated entirely to hair smoothing," Azzi said.

To support continued growth, Brazilian Blowout Australia has expanded its online educational resources, appointment booking system and digital presence, making it easier for clients throughout Sydney to research treatments and schedule appointments.

The company says it plans to continue investing in client education, technology and specialist training while maintaining its focus on professional hair smoothing services.

About Brazilian Blowout Australia

Brazilian Blowout Australia is a Sydney-based hair salon located in Macquarie Park, specialising exclusively in professional hair smoothing treatments, including Nanoplasty, Brazilian Blowout and keratin treatments. The business services clients from across metropolitan Sydney.

Media Contact

Organization: Marc Azzi Hair

Contact Person Name: Marc Azzi

Website: https://brazilianblowoutaustralia.com/

Email: brazilianblowout@icloud.com

Contact Number: +61298898789

Address: 6 Eden Park Drive

Address 2: Shop 2 Building

City: Sydney

State: New South Wales

Country: Australia

SOURCE: Brazilian Blowout Australia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/brazilian-blowout-australia-reports-growing-demand-for-specialist-hair-1189235