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ACCESS Newswire
10.07.2026 15:38 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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As Special Education Vacancies Increase, Districts Turn to KindSpire Education for Credentialed, Classroom-Ready Talent

The special-education-only staffing partner places certified professionals with a focus on continuity, compliance, and student outcomes

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / Special education has become the hardest position in American schools to fill. Forty-five states now report shortages of special education teachers - more than any other subject area - and nationwide, roughly one in eight teaching positions sits vacant or is staffed by an educator who is not fully certified for the role. For students with Individualized Education Programs (IEPs), those gaps translate directly into delayed services, disrupted routines, and lost progress. KindSpire Education is answering that challenge with a staffing model built exclusively for special education classrooms.

Unlike generalist staffing agencies that spread themselves across every discipline, KindSpire Education focuses on one thing: connecting school districts with credentialed, classroom-ready special education professionals. The company's entire model is built around the certified talent that special education classrooms depend on - from short-term coverage to permanent placement.

"When a special education position goes unfilled, it isn't just a staffing problem - it's a child's IEP that stops moving forward," said a KindSpire Education spokesperson. "Districts don't need another vendor sending them résumés. They need a partner who understands compliance, who knows what classroom-ready actually means in special education, and who stays with them from the first placement through the last day of school. That's the standard we hold ourselves to."

Every KindSpire placement is measured against the same outcomes schools care about: continuity of instruction, compliance readiness, and students who keep making progress. The company's approach rests on three commitments:

Compassion. KindSpire leads with care for students, families, and the professionals it places - one relationship, maintained throughout the engagement, rather than a transactional handoff.

Compliance. IEP alignment and documentation readiness are built into every placement, so districts stay audit-ready and students receive the services their plans require.

Continuity. Classrooms stay supported through every scenario - from short-term coverage to permanent placement - so instruction never loses momentum.

The need has never been more urgent. Federal reviews have found that staffing shortfalls are causing some students with disabilities to receive delayed services - or none at all - while districts increasingly rely on under-credentialed staff to keep classrooms open. KindSpire Education's specialized pipeline gives districts a way to close those gaps without compromising on certification or quality.

School districts and special education professionals can learn more at www.kindspireeducation.com or follow KindSpire Education on Instagram (@kindspire.education) and Facebook (@Kindspire Education).

About KindSpire Education

KindSpire Education is a special-education staffing partner headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Florida. Serving school districts across the United States, KindSpire connects classrooms with credentialed special education professionals - with student outcomes, IEP compliance, and continuity of instruction at the center of every placement. Where compassion meets the classroom.

Media Contact

Organization: KindSpire Education
Contact Person Name: Dominic DeCicco
Website: https://www.kindspireeducation.com/
Email: team@kindspireeducation.com
City: Saint Petersburg
State: Florida
Country: United States

SOURCE: KindSpire Education



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/as-special-education-vacancies-increase-districts-turn-to-kindspire-ed-1189238

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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