Exclusive Hotel Deals and Citra Rasa Gastronomy: Citrawarna 2026 Boosts VM2026 Campaign

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / In conjunction with Citrawarna 2026, which will take place from 24 to 26 July 2026 at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur, selected hotels around the Klang Valley and several states are offering exclusive accommodation promotions to further stimulate tourism activities throughout the event period.

Citrawarna 2026 Introduces Hotel Partnership Programme

Citrawarna 2026, themed "Ritma Warisan, Nadi Nusa dan Bangsa" (The Rhythm. The Soul. The Nation.), is a thrilling three-day iconic cultural event. This year's festival offers a unique twist by highlighting Malaysia's diverse art, culture, heritage, and natural beauty through a mesmerising showcase of vibrant colours. The event provides a magnificent platform for both domestic and international visitors to experience the nation's rich identity and cultural diversity firsthand.

In support of the Citrawarna 2026, more than 40 hotels and accommodation premises are participating to offer an array of exclusive lodging promotions. These special offers include attractive room rates and unique staycation packages designed to provide a comfortable experience in Klang Valley and several states. Booking is available from mid-July until mid-August 2026, providing excellent options for travellers planning a short getaway around the festival.

Beyond accommodation offers, participating hotel chains are also enlivening the festival through the Citra Rasa (Colours of Flavour) initiative. This culinary showcase introduces dishes inspired by the gastronomic heritage of every Malaysian state across respective hotel cafes and restaurants. Through this authentic gastronomy initiative, visitors will have the opportunity to savour a diverse spread of traditional dishes rich in unique and distinct heritage flavours.

Visitors can enjoy these accommodation offers by booking directly through the official websites of the respective hoteliers. Further information, including the list of participating hotels, package details, and the Citra Rasa initiatives, will be announced progressively via official social media platforms at @citrawarna.my and @malaysia.truly.asia, or can be accessed at www.malaysia.travel.

This collaboration between Tourism Malaysia and industry players reflects a shared commitment to strengthening Malaysia's position as a world-class cultural tourism destination. This strategic step not only enriches the visitor experience but also supports inclusive tourism growth, empowers local communities, enhances industry resilience, and drives sustainable economic development throughout the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign period.

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About Tourism Malaysia

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, also known as Tourism Malaysia, is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (MOTAC). It focuses on promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination and has, since its establishment, played a significant role in strengthening the country's presence and competitiveness in the global tourism landscape.

Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) underscores Malaysia's commitment to sustainable tourism development, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). The campaign aims to showcase the nation's diverse natural attractions, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant tourism offerings, while driving inclusive growth and long-term value for local communities and industry stakeholders.

For more information, visit Tourism Malaysia's website www.tourism.gov.my and social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok.

For enquiries, please contact:

Mohd Akbal Setia

Head of Visit Malaysia 2026 Secretariat

Senior Director of Advertising and Digital Division

akbalsetia@tourism.gov.my

Norshariza Mohd Saad

Deputy Director

Corporate Communications Division

norshariza@tourism.gov.my

Triven Marketing Group, for Tourism Malaysia

Jazzmin Wan

PR Manager

Triven Marketing Group

j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Citrawarna 2026

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/exclusive-hotel-deals-and-citra-rasa-gastronomy-citrawarna-2026-boosts-vm2026-campaign-1189271