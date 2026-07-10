Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.: Fifty 1 Labs Announces Strategic Evolution into Peptide Biotechnology and Telehealth

Company outlines dual platform spanning peptide R&D, AI-enabled discovery, and planned U.S. telehealth peptide services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTCID:FITY) (the "Company" or "Fifty 1 Labs") today announced that it is positioning itself as a peptide biotechnology and telehealth company focused on advancing peptide science, musculoskeletal ("MSK") health, recovery, and evidence-driven product innovation.

The Company's emerging strategy integrates three complementary areas: peptide research and development, AI-enabled discovery workflows, and a planned U.S.-focused telehealth peptide services platform. Fifty 1 Labs intends to pursue peptide products and programs that may include BPC-157, TB-500, MOTS-c, sermorelin, novel analogues, delivery concepts, and peptide-related technologies. The Company's proposed R&D activities are expected to include in silico candidate generation, pathway mapping, formulation assessment, preclinical planning, and clinical-protocol development for future Phase I through Phase III studies where appropriate.

In parallel, Fifty 1 Labs intends to develop a telehealth services model through which eligible patients may complete digital intake, receive virtual or in-person clinical evaluation, and, where clinically indicated and legally permitted, receive prescriptions for individualized peptide-based therapies dispensed by qualified compounding pharmacies. This service line is expected to be structured around licensed clinical oversight, patient-support workflows, laboratory and monitoring pathways, and compliance with applicable healthcare, telemedicine, pharmacy, compounding, advertising, and professional-practice requirements.

"Fifty 1 Labs is being built around a simple but ambitious premise: peptide innovation should be scientifically credible, clinically responsible, and commercially executable," said Joel J. Gagnier, Ph.D., MSc, N.D., Chief Executive Officer of Fifty 1 Labs. "Our strategy is not limited to one product or one channel. We are building a platform that can support discovery, evidence generation, clinical development, partnerships, and direct-to-patient services under an appropriate regulatory posture."

The Company cautions that its peptide research candidates remain investigational unless and until applicable regulatory authorization or approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that any peptide candidate, telehealth service, acquisition, partnership, financing, or commercialization initiative will be successfully completed, generate revenue, or achieve profitability.

About Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. is a biotechnology and health-sciences company focused on peptide products, peptide sciences, AI-enabled discovery, musculoskeletal health, sports recovery, and planned U.S. telehealth peptide services. The Company's strategy includes R&D, partnerships, potential acquisitions, clinical-development planning, and commercialization pathways where legally permissible.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Fifty1 Labs, Inc.

ir@fifty1labs.com | (877) 505-5006

www.fifty1labs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, identified by words such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, competition, technological changes, and other factors detailed in the company's Disclosure Statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

SOURCE: Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/fifty-1-labs-announces-strategic-evolution-into-peptide-biotechnology-1189279