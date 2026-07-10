New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2026) - Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AeroVironment, Inc. ("AeroVironment" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AVAV) on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired AeroVironment securities between June 25, 2025 and March 10, 2026 (the "Class Period").

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If you are an investor in AeroVironment and have suffered losses, you may CLICK HERE to contact us. You may also contact Kaplan Fox by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

DEADLINE REMINDER: If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than July 27, 2026 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. If you have losses we encourage you to contact us to learn more about the lead plaintiff process. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery.

On January 20, 2026, before markets opened, the Company reported in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that "upon mutual agreement" of AeroVironment and the U.S. Government, "the U.S. Government issued a stop work order on the Company's Other Transaction Agreement for the delivery of BADGER phased array antenna systems to support the Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource ("SCAR") program." According to the filing, "[t]he stop work order allows for the parties to negotiate an amended agreement for the future of the SCAR program under new requirements for the program, which amendment is expected to be a firm-fixed price agreement. The Company expects to continue to deliver capabilities and products for the SCAR program."

Following this news, the price of AeroVironment stock declined $61.97 per share, or 15.77%, to close at $330.89 per share on January 20, 2026.

On March 10, 2026, after market, AeroVironment issued a press release, announcing third quarter 2026 financial results. The Company reported "operating loss of $179.0 million, compared to an operating loss of $3.1 million for the same period in fiscal year 2025." According to the complaint, "[t]hese financial results reflected the impact of a $151.3 million goodwill impairment in the Company's space division after the stop work order on the Company's BADGER systems built for the SCAR program." Additionally, according to the complaint "AeroVironment also reported that the U.S. Space Force had terminated the Company's contract concerning the SCAR program, and as a result, it would have to 'recompete' for the SCAR program."

Following this news, the price of AeroVironment stock fell $13.84 per share, or 6.24%, to close at $207.73 per share on March 11, 2026.

The complaint alleges, among other things, that throughout the Class Period, "Defendants

made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AeroVironment understated the likelihood that it would imminently face competition from other vendors for the work it performed in connection with the SCAR program and the U.S. Space Force's ongoing efforts to modernize the SCN; (ii) accordingly, Defendants overstated AeroVironment's business and financial prospects; and (iii) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times."

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https://www.kaplanfox.com/case/aerovironment-inc-class-action-alert-learn-more-now/

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Source: Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP