La Prairie, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2026) - Margaux Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV: ALFA.UN) ("Margaux" or the "REIT") is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent (the "LOI") dated July 9, 2026 for the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of a self-storage property (the "Property") located in Saint-Basile-le-Grand, Quebec.

Under the terms of the Acquisition, the total purchase price payable to the vendor at closing is $12.5 million (the "Purchase Price"), with closing anticipated to occur by the end of July. The vendor is an arm's-length party to the REIT and has agreed that $500,000 of the Purchase Price will be satisfied through the issuance of trust units ("Consideration Units") of Margaux, with the balance payable in cash. The number of Consideration Units to be issued has not yet been determined and will be established based on a price per Consideration Unit to be determined at a later date and in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), which price will not be lower than the minimum price permitted under such policies. The balance of the Purchase Price is expected to be funded through a combination of debt financing and available cash.

The Property consists of approximately 145,000 square feet of land and a two-storey building totaling approximately 76,000 square feet. The facility includes climate-controlled indoor self-storage units as well as outdoor storage spaces for automobiles, recreational vehicles, trailers, and various types of equipment.

Based on information provided by the vendor, the Property currently generates approximately $1,050,000 in annualized revenue and has an annual net operating income (NOI) of approximately $750,000.

"This acquisition is fully aligned with our strategy of acquiring self-storage assets in high-growth markets," said Michel Lassonde, Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Chief Executive Officer of Margaux. "The property is located on Highway 116, directly across from the large site acquired by Northvolt. It is therefore a strategic location in the heart of Montreal's South Shore and represents a high-quality addition to our portfolio."

Luc Poirier, President and Chief Operating Officer of Margaux, added: "This property offers excellent opportunities for operational optimization and long-term growth. Its location is at the center of a rapidly expanding residential market, ensuring sustained demand for self-storage services in the area."

The LOI was negotiated by KW Urbain, acting as the REIT's real estate broker. The lead broker was Wassim Labateya, Chartered Real Estate Broker and an executive officer of Margaux. A total cash brokerage commission of $250,000 is payable in connection with the Acquisition, of which Mr. Labateya will receive $125,000. The entire commission is being paid in cash exclusively by the vendor.

This acquisition further strengthens Margaux's presence throughout the Montérégie-Estrie region and complements the REIT's existing four self-storage properties located in Cowansville-Bromont, Roxton Pond-Granby, Drummondville, and Saint-Hyacinthe.

The Acquisition remains subject to the TSXV's final acceptance. All securities issuable in connection with the Acquisition will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day after closing.

About Margaux REIT

Margaux Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV: ALFA.UN) is a Quebec-based real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition and operation of self-storage facilities. It is the only publicly traded REIT in Canada exclusively focused on the self-storage sector. The REIT seeks to acquire assets that generate stable cash flows, offer long-term growth potential, and demonstrate operational resilience.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, receipt of final acceptance from the TSXV for the Acquisition, the anticipated closing timeline for the Acquisition, the receipt of commissions in connection with the Acquisition, and the expectation that the Purchase Price will be paid through a combination of cash and debt financing. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the failure to satisfy the conditions to, or otherwise complete, the Acquisition, including the negotiation and execution of a definitive purchase agreement; delay or failure to receive board, unitholder or regulatory approvals, including final acceptance of the Acquisition by the TSXV; the availability and terms of debt financing required to fund the Purchase Price; the accuracy of financial and operational information provided by the vendor, including the Property's revenue and net operating income; risks relating to the ownership and operation of real property, including changes in occupancy levels, rental rates and demand for self-storage services; changes in interest rates and access to capital; environmental and other liabilities associated with the Property; and general conditions in the real estate market and the markets in which the REIT operates. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Margaux disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304717

Source: Margaux Real Estate Investment Trust