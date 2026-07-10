Cyber Enviro-Tech Inc: Cyber Enviro-Tech Secures West Coast Operations Center for Production of Air Power Portable Power Stations

Cyber Enviro-Tech Secures West Coast Operations Center for Production of Air Power Portable Power Stations

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB:CETI), an environmental technology company is focused on providing sustainable commercial water remediation solutions and emerging clean energy systems. Today CETI is announcing that, together with Air Power USA, it has secured a Southern California manufacturing facility to support the fulfillment of the Company's growing pipeline of Air Power portable power system opportunities.

The Southern California facility will serve as the Company's initial U.S. operations center for manufacturing. This location is expected to improve delivery times, reduce logistic costs, and enhance customer responsiveness while providing a U.S.-based staging location for Air Power systems currently being manufactured in France.

The facility also positions the Company to better serve customers as demand for Air Power's compressed-air energy systems continues to expand across North America. "Our objective is to establish the operational infrastructure necessary to support commercial distribution of Air Power's clean energy solution," said Kim D. Southworth, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cyber Enviro-Tech. "Securing this facility represents an important milestone for revenue generation as we prepare to fulfill anticipated customer orders and continue building our clean energy business."

The Company believes its Air Power relationship will broaden CETI's environmental technology platform by adding deployable zero-emission energy solutions alongside its established water treatment and remediation technologies. Management believes this expansion positions CETI to pursue new revenue opportunities while continuing to address critical environmental and infrastructure challenges.

About Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB:CETI)

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (CETI) is an environmental technology company focused on developing sustainable solutions across water treatment, remediation, and emerging energy systems. The Company develops and deploys technologies designed to address industrial wastewater, hazardous waste, environmental sustainability, and clean energy infrastructure across global markets.

About Air Power USA

Air Power USA has developed compressed-air energy systems designed to provide deployable clean power for off-grid, industrial, municipal, and infrastructure applications. Visit Airpowerusa.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding commercial activities, operational expansion, manufacturing plans, customer opportunities, business strategy, and anticipated revenue opportunities. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including customer demand, financing, project execution, regulatory approvals, manufacturing readiness, and general market conditions. Actual results may differ materially. CETI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact for CETI:

Winston McKellar

Director of IR / PR

6991 E. Camelback Rd., Suite D-300

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Phone: 866.687.6856

Website: www.cyber-envirotech.com

SOURCE: Cyber Enviro-Tech Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/cyber-enviro-tech-secures-west-coast-operations-center-for-production-of-air-pow-1189196