Remergify, Inc.: FriendsGroove Launches: The Social Network for Music Where Fans Get a Permanent Number for Finding Bands First

New platform gives every fan a permanent, numbered spot in an artist's community - and pays artists 95% of every tip. No ads, no algorithm, and only 1,000 Genesis founding memberships will ever exist.

NEWTON, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / FriendsGroove, a social network built entirely around music, is now live at app.friendsgroove.com. The platform introduces a mechanic that has never existed in music: the numbered friendship. When a fan joins an artist's community - called a Groove - they claim a permanent, sequential friend number. Friend #12 of a band is Friend #12 forever: the number never changes, is never reassigned, and becomes public, provable evidence of who believed in an artist first.

"Every streaming service knows you found that band before they blew up - and none of them will let you prove it," said Stuart Fine, founder and CEO of Remergify, the technology company behind FriendsGroove. "Taste is the last thing on the internet with no receipts. FriendsGroove gives fans a permanent number that says: I was here first. And it gives artists something they have never had - their first hundred true fans, by name and by number, instead of an anonymous stream count."

Unlike follower-based platforms, friendships on FriendsGroove are mutual, and the feed shows only activity from a member's friends and the Grooves they belong to - what friends are listening to, playlists they share, artists they just joined, numbers they just claimed. There is no algorithmic feed, no advertising, and no sponsored placement, and the company says there never will be.

Artists keep 95% of every tip. Artists on FriendsGroove open a single Groove - their community - stream their original music natively on the platform, and receive tips directly from fans through Stripe, keeping 95% of every dollar. Each artist also gets a private ledger view of their community: every fan by name, friend number, join date, and support. The platform's published roadmap extends the same artist-first economics to ticketing (90/10), merchandise (80/20), and verified fan-to-fan resale, with founding artists' rates locked permanently: FriendsGroove guarantees its first 25 founding artists that their rates will never get worse.

Founding memberships are numbered and finite. Every member who joins FriendsGroove receives a permanent member number in a single global sequence. The first 1,000 members ever are Genesis founding members - a tier that can never be reopened once it fills - followed by the Founder, Early Adopter, and Pioneer tiers. Each member's standing lives on a public, shareable profile showing their member number, founding tier, and the Grooves where they hold early numbers.

FriendsGroove does not attempt to replace streaming services; only artists' own original music is hosted on the platform. Membership is free for listeners, permanently.

Availability. FriendsGroove is live now at app.friendsgroove.com . Listeners can join free and claim the next member number in the Genesis founding tier while spots remain.

For artists: Artists can open their Groove today, and full details on the founding artist program - including the complete economics roadmap and the rate-floor guarantee - are at friendsgroove.com/bands .

About FriendsGroove. FriendsGroove is the social network for music: mutual friendships, a friends-only feed, artist communities with permanent numbered membership, and direct fan-to-artist economics. FriendsGroove is developed and operated by Remergify, a technology holding company that builds and owns a portfolio of software ventures. Learn more at friendsgroove.com.

Media Contact

Stuart Fine, Founder & CEO, Remergify

stuart@remergify.com

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SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/friendsgroove-launches-the-social-network-for-music-where-fans-get-a-permanent-1189300