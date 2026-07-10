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PR Newswire
10.07.2026 16:48 Uhr
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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High School Gate Announces Launch of Florida-Based Online High School for Adult Learners Worldwide

New Florida-registered online private high school (School Code: 4845) expands access to a U.S. high school diploma for adults through flexible, competency-based learning.

ORLANDO, Fla., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With approximately 273 million children and youth worldwide currently out of school and only about two-thirds of young people completing secondary education, the need for accessible adult learning opportunities has never been greater. Many adults are unable to complete high school due to financial hardship, conflict, displacement, work commitments, or family responsibilities. Addressing this challenge, High School Gate announces the launch of its Florida-based online private high school, dedicated to helping adults worldwide earn a U.S. high school diploma through a flexible, affordable, and credible learning model.

According to UNESCO, adult learning opportunities remain insufficient globally, particularly in regions affected by conflict and displacement. A recent High School Gate survey of prospective learners also found that affordability, schedule flexibility, and diploma credibility are the primary factors influencing adults' decisions to return to education.

"Education should never have an expiration date. Around the world, millions of adults still carry the dream of finishing high school, but life took them down a different path. High School Gate exists to tell them that their journey is not over. Every adult deserves a second chance to learn, to grow, and to build a better future."

- Dr. Aboubakr Idriss, President & Founder, High School Gate

As a Florida-registered online private high school (Florida School Code: 4845) serving learners aged 18 and older, High School Gate offers a competency-based curriculum aligned with Florida academic standards, supported by qualified teachers and personalized student success services. Students study fully online, at their own pace, while balancing work, family, and personal commitments.

Built on the philosophy of GATE - Global Access To Education, the school is committed to expanding access to lifelong learning. Programs are offered through both English and Arabic pathways, with Spanish and French planned for future expansion. High School Gate is also developing international university pathways to help graduates continue their education.

More than the launch of a new school, High School Gate represents a global initiative to provide adults with meaningful second-chance opportunities, regardless of their background or circumstances.

Prospective students, nonprofit organizations, community groups, and educational partners are invited to learn more and join the mission at https://www.highschoolgate.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/high-school-gate-announces-launch-of-florida-based-online-high-school-for-adult-learners-worldwide-302820628.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.