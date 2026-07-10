Dover, New Hampshire--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2026) - Ticombo, a secondary ticket marketplace, has published a new report forecasting ticket availability and pricing trends for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, scheduled for July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The report uses current market data and historical patterns to project demand as the tournament approaches.

Report methodology and findings

According to Ticombo's analysis, ticket prices for the final are projected to be 40% higher than semi-final tickets, with estimated average prices ranging from $2,500 to $8,000 depending on seat location. The report also indicates that inventory for the final is expected to be limited, with less than 5% of available tickets likely to remain on the secondary market closer to the event. Semi-final tickets for matches in Arlington, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia, are also forecast to be in high demand, with prices averaging $1,500 to $4,000.

Market context and tournament factors

The 2026 World Cup will be the first to feature 48 teams, and the expanded format is expected to increase overall ticket demand. Ticombo's report highlights that the unpredictability of the qualifying field-including traditional powerhouses and emerging teams-could contribute to heightened interest in the final. The projections are based on data from Ticombo's platform, which aggregates listings from verified sellers, combined with historical pricing trends from previous World Cups.

About Ticombo

Ticombo is a global ticket marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for sports, music, and entertainment events. Founded in 2015, the company operates in over 50 countries and provides a secure platform for ticket transactions with buyer guarantees. Ticombo's services include real-time pricing data and inventory tracking for major events worldwide.

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Source: Press Release News