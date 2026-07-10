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WKN: 859034 | ISIN: US1266501006 | Ticker-Symbol: CVS
Tradegate
10.07.26 | 17:39
91,92 Euro
+2,22 % +2,00
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,1291,2421:06
91,1491,2221:05
PR Newswire
10.07.2026 15:48 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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CVS Health declares quarterly dividend

WOONSOCKET, R.I., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) has announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of sixty-six and one-half cents ($0.665 cents) per share on the Common Stock of the Corporation. The dividend is payable on August 3, 2026, to holders of record on July 23, 2026.

About CVS Health
CVS Health is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 88 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

Media contact
Ethan Slavin
860-273-6095
[email protected]

Investor contact
Larry McGrath
800-201-0938
[email protected]

SOURCE CVS Health

© 2026 PR Newswire
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