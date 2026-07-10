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WKN: A14NWZ | ISIN: FR0011490648 | Ticker-Symbol: 7T0
Stuttgart
10.07.26 | 20:46
1,095 Euro
-0,45 % -0,005
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECOSLOPS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECOSLOPS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0951,21521:03
Actusnews Wire
10.07.2026 18:23 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ECOSLOPS: REVENUE FOR THE 1st SEMESTER 2026


Paris, 16 July 2026, 6:00pm



REVENUE

En €MH1 2025H1 2026Var €MVar %
Ecoslops Portugal - Refined products4.45.51.1 25%
Ecoslops Portugal - Port services1.61.80.2 10%
Total revenue6.07.31.3 21%



Ecoslops achieved sales of €7.3 million in the first half of 2026, up 21% compared to the first half of 2025, thanks to its Refined Products business.

In an oil market that turned upward following the conflict in the Middle East (the price per barrel in euros rose 15% between H1 2025 and H1 2026, including a -23% decline in January/February and a +38% increase in March/June), revenue from refined products rose by 25%; this increase was driven by a 35% price effect (driven by gasoil prices) and a -10% volume effect.

Because maintenance work was carried out earlier than in 2025, production volumes fell by 14%, from 13,038 tons in 2025 to 11,264 tons in 2026. This shortfall is expected to be fully made up by the end of July 2026.



Cash position

The Group's cash position stands at €3.8 million as of 30 June 2026, of which €2.9 million is available cash (taking into account a €0.8 million conditional advance on an investment grant, which will be repaid in the second half of 2026).

The Group's net debt, which stood at €11.9 million as of 31 December 2025, was €13.6 million as of 30 June 2026, impacted by higher working capital requirements (by €1.2 million) given the market prices at the end of the period.







A PROPOS D'ECOSLOPS

Ecoslops est cotée sur Euronext Growth à Paris

Code ISIN: FR0011490648 - Mnémonique: ALESA / éligible PEA-PME.

Contact Relations investisseurs: info.esa@ecoslops.com - +33 (0)1 83 64 47 43

Ecoslops fait entrer le pétrole dans l'économie circulaire grâce à une technologie innovante, permettant de produire du carburant et du bitume léger à partir de résidus pétroliers. La solution proposée par Ecoslops repose sur un procédé industriel unique de micro-raffinage de ces résidus pour les transformer en produits commerciaux de 2ème génération aux standards internationaux. Ecoslops offre aux infrastructures portuaires, aux collecteurs de résidus ainsi qu'aux armateurs une solution économique et plus respectueuse de l'environnement.

www.ecoslops.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99257-revenues-for-the-1st-semester-2026-ecoslops-uk.pdf

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