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PR Newswire
10.07.2026 18:42 Uhr
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AFX Surpasses $1.1 Billion in Total Trading Volume, Highlighting Capital Efficiency in On-Chain Derivatives

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AFX, a high-performance sovereign L1 purpose-built for decentralized derivatives, today announced a landmark operational milestone: surpassing $1.1 billion in cumulative trading volume during its initial period of operation. This rapid ascent is supported by over 8.6 million total trades, positioning AFX as one of the fastest-growing decentralized derivatives platforms in the 2026 Web3 landscape.

The most distinctive feature of AFX's growth is its superior capital efficiency. While many decentralized protocols rely on massive Total Value Locked (TVL) to attract volume, AFX has achieved its $1.1 billion milestone with a lean TVL of approximately $23.4 million.This exceptionally high volume-to-TVL ratio underscores the platform's advanced liquidity architecture and its appeal to professional high-frequency traders who demand deep order books and sub-100ms execution without the friction of legacy DeFi systems.

"Reaching $1.1 billion in volume so quickly validates our vision of a high-velocity, community-centric financial infrastructure," said Ken C, Head of Growth at AFX. "AFX is not just another DEX; it is a demonstration of how institutional-grade liquidity can thrive in a fully decentralized, sovereign environment. By allocating 65% of the token supply to the community, we are ensuring that the value generated by this high-performance engine is returned to the builders and traders who power it."

Currently, AFX is in the midst of its Season 1 Rewards program, featuring a 475,000 weekly points pool to incentivize liquidity providers and guild participants. The platform's LP Vaults (ALP) continue to deliver robust performance, offering an approximately 11% APY derived directly from actual protocol fees. As AFX continues to scale its 39 listed markets, including crypto leaders and synthetic TradFi assets, the protocol remains committed to bridging the gap between centralized performance and decentralized sovereignty.

About AFX

AFX is a high-performance sovereign L1 purpose-built for decentralized derivatives. By synthesizing the rapid execution of a centralized exchange with the immutable sovereignty of blockchain, AFX delivers a professional-grade Perp DEX environment characterized by sub-100ms finality, institutional liquidity, and unmatched capital efficiency.

Product availability varies by jurisdiction.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/afx-surpasses-1-1-billion-in-total-trading-volume-highlighting-capital-efficiency-in-on-chain-derivatives-302822929.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.