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ACCESS Newswire
10.07.2026 18:50 Uhr
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Mesothelioma Veterans Center Releases Newly Updated Guide Packet for Veterans and Their Families

The revised resource includes the latest treatment information, expanded support guidance, and details on how Major Jonathan N. Nelson continues advocating for veterans facing mesothelioma.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / Mesothelioma Veterans Center has announced a comprehensive update to its free Guide Packet, the organization's primary educational resource sent to veterans and their families navigating a mesothelioma diagnosis. The updated packet reflects the latest available information on the disease, treatment landscape, and support resources designed specifically with veterans' unique exposure histories in mind.

For decades, veterans have faced disproportionately high rates of mesothelioma due to asbestos exposure during military service, particularly in the Navy, shipyards, and other branches where asbestos-containing materials were widely used. Many veterans and their families are left searching for clear, trustworthy guidance after a diagnosis, often without knowing where to start. The newly revised Guide Packet aims to fill that gap.

The updated edition includes current information on mesothelioma types, staging, and prognosis, along with an overview of treatment options available to patients today, including surgery, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy. The guide also outlines VA benefits and claims guidance for veterans seeking compensation and care for service-connected asbestos exposure.

A central feature of the updated Guide Packet is expanded information about Major Jonathan N. Nelson (Ret) and his ongoing work supporting veterans diagnosed with mesothelioma. Major Nelson has long been a dedicated advocate within the mesothelioma veteran community, and the guide now offers families a clearer picture of the resources and personal support available through his work with the organization.

"Our Guide Packet is often the first real, organized information a veteran or their family receives after a diagnosis," said Jonathan N. Nelson of Mesothelioma Veterans Center. "We wanted to make sure it reflects where treatment and support stand today, not where they stood years ago."

The Guide Packet remains free of charge and is available to any veteran, family member, or caregiver who requests it. Mesothelioma Veterans Center encourages anyone affected by a mesothelioma diagnosis, or anyone with questions about military asbestos exposure, to request a copy and connect with the organization's support team.

For more information or to request a Guide Packet, visit Mesothelioma Veterans Center's website.

Mesothelioma Veterans Center
Major Jonathan Nelson (Ret)
(855) 956-3619
jonathan@mesotheliomaveterans.org
1330 Boylston Street, Suite 400
Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

SOURCE: Mesothelioma Veterans Center



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/mesothelioma-veterans-center-releases-newly-updated-guide-packet-for-veterans-1189374

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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