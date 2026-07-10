Nursing Home Abuse Center Launches Free Nursing Home Neglect Screening Tool for Families

The new free online assessment gives families a fast, accessible way to identify possible nursing home neglect and understand the next steps to get help.

CHESTNUT HILL, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / The Nursing Home Abuse Center has launched its free, 3-minute, 5-question screening tool for anyone concerned about nursing home neglect . This rapid online assessment helps families recognize potential signs of neglect. It's available on the organization's website and requires no registration or personal information to access.

Nursing home neglect remains one of the most underreported and misunderstood problems in long-term care. Families who visit loved ones in nursing facilities often notice troubling signs, such as sudden weight loss, poor hygiene, unexplained injuries, or behavioral changes. However, many are unsure whether what they are seeing rises to the level of neglect or whether they have grounds to take action. The new screening tool was built to help families answer those questions quickly.

The assessment walks users through a brief series of targeted questions based on common warning signs of nursing home neglect, including signs of dehydration or malnutrition, deteriorating physical condition, unsafe living conditions, lack of medical attention, and changes in the resident's mood or behavior. Once completed, users receive clear, straightforward guidance about what their answers may indicate and, importantly, what their next steps should be.

"Families often know something is wrong before they know what to call it," said a representative of the Nursing Home Abuse Center. "This tool gives them a place to start. It takes only a few minutes and can help someone go from uncertainty to clarity about whether their loved one's rights and safety may be at risk."

The screening tool is part of the Nursing Home Abuse Center's broader mission to educate, empower, and advocate for victims of nursing home abuse and neglect and their families. The organization provides extensive free resources covering the types and causes of neglect, residents' legal rights, how to report concerns to state agencies, and how to pursue legal action when a facility has caused harm.

For families whose screening results raise serious concerns, the Nursing Home Abuse Center can connect users directly to experienced nursing home neglect attorneys across all 50 states. The organization's legal partners have collectively recovered over $332 million on behalf of families affected by nursing home abuse and neglect. A free, no-obligation case review is available to determine whether a family may be entitled to compensation.

Nursing home neglect can cause lasting physical harm, emotional trauma, and in the most serious cases, wrongful death. The organization urges families not to dismiss their instincts or delay seeking answers. The Nursing Home Neglect Screening Tool is available now at NursingHomeAbuseCenter.com .

CONTACT:

Julie Rivers, MBA, CSA

Eldercare Advocate & Certified Senior Advisor

877-409-3589

julie_rivers@nursinghomeabusecenter.com

SOURCE: Nursing Home Abuse Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/nursing-home-abuse-center-launches-free-nursing-home-neglect-screenin-1189353