Geekvape: GEEKVAPE Released the 2025 Sustainability Report, Marking a Decade of Long-term Value Creation

SHENZHEN, China, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 1, Shenzhen Geekvape Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "GEEKVAPE" or "the Company") officially released the 2025 GEEKVAPE Sustainability Report (hereinafter referred to as "the Report"). The Report systematically discloses the Company's sustainability practices, progress and performance in 2025 across compliance governance, technological innovation, talent development, green and low-carbon development, responsible supply chain management, social contribution and other aspects.





The year 2025 marks the 10th anniversary of GEEKVAPE. During the year, the Company further deepened its corporate culture framework by comprehensively upgrading its mission, vision and corporate values, establishing its corporate mission of "Pursue Excellence, Empower Partners", its long-term vision of "To Become a Global Company Connecting Technology, Humanity, and Life", and its core values of "Integrity, Innovation, Accountability, and Win-win" as guiding principles for action. Guided by this top-level value system, the Company continues to deepen its five sustainability strategic pillars: "Compliance Governance Based Long-Termism, Innovation-Driven Manufacturing, People-Oriented Approach, Green and Low-Carbon Development, and Responsibility and Inclusive Prosperity", while continuously optimizing its sustainability management system and systematically advancing sustainability governance and practices. This effort injects strong momentum into the Company's high-quality sustainable development.

Compliance Governance for Sound Operations

GEEKVAPE continues to strengthen compliant operations, responsible marketing, business ethics and information security management, further consolidating the foundation of responsible governance for its global operations. In 2025, the Company obtained 3,198 new certifications and compliance assessment reports for vaping devices, representing a year-on-year increase of 38.56% and bringing the cumulative total to 9,603. The Company has established a compliance risk inventory covering more than 80 countries and regions across five continents, dynamically tracking regulatory policies and requirements in target markets and strengthening its proactive risk assessment and response capabilities. In integrity management, the Company achieved a 100% signing rate for the Integrity and Self-Discipline Agreement among employees and transaction-level and above suppliers, supporting the development of a long-term integrity supervision mechanism and providing a solid compliance safeguard for stable business operations.

For more details, please refer to the 2025 GEEKVAPE Sustainability Report: Sustainability Reporting | Geekvape

Contact: Jiayi Zhang, jiayi.zhang@geekmiraclehk.com