Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
483 Gramm Gold pro Tonne! Diese Gold-Aktie hat zwei Asse im Ärmel
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2026 19:10 Uhr
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Geekvape: GEEKVAPE Released the 2025 Sustainability Report, Marking a Decade of Long-term Value Creation

SHENZHEN, China, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 1, Shenzhen Geekvape Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "GEEKVAPE" or "the Company") officially released the 2025 GEEKVAPE Sustainability Report (hereinafter referred to as "the Report"). The Report systematically discloses the Company's sustainability practices, progress and performance in 2025 across compliance governance, technological innovation, talent development, green and low-carbon development, responsible supply chain management, social contribution and other aspects.

GEEKVAPE

The year 2025 marks the 10th anniversary of GEEKVAPE. During the year, the Company further deepened its corporate culture framework by comprehensively upgrading its mission, vision and corporate values, establishing its corporate mission of "Pursue Excellence, Empower Partners", its long-term vision of "To Become a Global Company Connecting Technology, Humanity, and Life", and its core values of "Integrity, Innovation, Accountability, and Win-win" as guiding principles for action. Guided by this top-level value system, the Company continues to deepen its five sustainability strategic pillars: "Compliance Governance Based Long-Termism, Innovation-Driven Manufacturing, People-Oriented Approach, Green and Low-Carbon Development, and Responsibility and Inclusive Prosperity", while continuously optimizing its sustainability management system and systematically advancing sustainability governance and practices. This effort injects strong momentum into the Company's high-quality sustainable development.

Compliance Governance for Sound Operations

GEEKVAPE continues to strengthen compliant operations, responsible marketing, business ethics and information security management, further consolidating the foundation of responsible governance for its global operations. In 2025, the Company obtained 3,198 new certifications and compliance assessment reports for vaping devices, representing a year-on-year increase of 38.56% and bringing the cumulative total to 9,603. The Company has established a compliance risk inventory covering more than 80 countries and regions across five continents, dynamically tracking regulatory policies and requirements in target markets and strengthening its proactive risk assessment and response capabilities. In integrity management, the Company achieved a 100% signing rate for the Integrity and Self-Discipline Agreement among employees and transaction-level and above suppliers, supporting the development of a long-term integrity supervision mechanism and providing a solid compliance safeguard for stable business operations.

For more details, please refer to the 2025 GEEKVAPE Sustainability Report: Sustainability Reporting | Geekvape

Contact: Jiayi Zhang, jiayi.zhang@geekmiraclehk.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.