Greenwich, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2026) - Tuttle Capital Management, LLC ("TCM"), the investment adviser to the funds, today announced that the Board of Trustees of ETF

Opportunities Trust (the "Trust") has approved a Plan of Liquidation (the "Plan") for the following funds:

Tuttle Capital Bitcoin 0DTE Covered Call ETF (CBOE: BITK)

Tuttle Capital Magnificent 7 Income Blast ETF (CBOE: MAGO)

(each a "Fund" and together, the "Funds")

TCM recommended that the Board approve the Plan given the Funds' limited prospects for meaningful future asset growth, the ongoing operational costs of managing them, and TCM's decision to no longer subsidize the Funds' expenses. On that basis, the Board concluded that liquidating and closing the Funds is in the best interests of the Funds and their shareholders.

The Funds will cease trading on the Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. and will close to investor purchases as of the close of regular trading on July 10, 2026 (the "Closing Date"). No purchase orders will be accepted after the Closing Date. Shareholders may sell their shares through the Closing Date, and customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. There can be no assurance that a market for the shares will exist after the Closing Date. The Funds are expected to liquidate on July 17, 2026 (the "Liquidation Date").

On or about the Liquidation Date, each Fund expects to distribute to its remaining shareholders of record - those who have not previously redeemed or sold their shares - cash equal to their proportionate interest in the Fund's net assets, after payment of or provision for certain Fund liabilities under the Plan. Distributions may also be made in cash equivalents or in-kind as provided in the Plan. A shareholder's liquidating distribution may be greater or less than the amount the shareholder would have received by selling shares through a broker prior to the Liquidation Date.

The sale or liquidation of Fund shares generally will be treated as a taxable event, resulting in a capital gain or loss depending on the shareholder's tax basis. Shareholders should consult their own tax adviser regarding the income tax consequences of the sale or liquidation of their shares. Once the final distributions are complete, each Fund will terminate.

In advance of the Closing Date, TCM will liquidate the Funds' portfolios. As a result, the Funds will increase their cash holdings and will deviate from their investment objectives and other investment policies through the close of regular trading on July 10, 2026. The liquidation of the Funds' portfolio holdings may result in brokerage and transaction costs, which will be borne by the Funds and their shareholders. The Funds will also bear all other expenses incurred in carrying out the liquidation, which have been deemed extraordinary expense items.

About ETF Opportunities Trust

ETF Opportunities Trust is a Delaware statutory trust organized on March 18, 2019, and is registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, as an open-end management investment company. The Funds are series of the Trust.

Investors should consider the Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus containing this and other information about the Funds, please call (833) 759-6110 or visit www.incomeblastetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

About Tuttle Capital Management, LLC

Tuttle Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser and an industry leader in thematic ETFs offering first-of-their-kind exposures. For more information, visit www.tuttlecap.com or call (833) 759-6110.

Important Disclosures

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Investors should consider the Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Funds and should be read carefully before investing.

Each Fund is in the process of being liquidated. During the period leading up to its liquidation, each Fund will deviate from its stated investment objective and principal investment strategies as its portfolio is converted to cash and cash equivalents, and it will no longer be managed to achieve its investment objective.

The liquidation is generally expected to be a taxable event for shareholders who hold Fund shares in taxable accounts. Neither the Funds nor TCM provides tax advice; shareholders should consult their own tax adviser regarding their particular circumstances.

Shares of the Funds may trade at a premium or discount to net asset value. There can be no assurance that an active trading market for the shares will be maintained, particularly following the Closing Date.

The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, member FINRA, which is not affiliated with the Funds' investment adviser.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304807

Source: Tuttle Capital Management