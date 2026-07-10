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WKN: A3EHBF | ISIN: US3811194030 | Ticker-Symbol: 7GB0
München
31.10.24 | 08:07
0,372 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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GOLDEN MINERALS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
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GOLDEN MINERALS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
10.07.2026 22:02 Uhr
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Golden Minerals Company Announces Results of Director Elections at 2026 Annual Meeting

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / Golden Minerals Company ("Golden Minerals," "Golden" or the "Company") (OTCQB:AUMN)(TSX:AUMN) announces the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 12, 2026.

At the meeting, shareholders elected five directors to hold office until the 2027 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified. The results of the vote were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Jeffrey G. Clevenger

545,157

491,007

Pablo Castanos

538,939

497,225

Deborah J. Friedman

532,664

503,500

Kevin R. Morano

549,854

486,310

David H. Watkins

550,604

485,560

There were 4,423,766 broker non-votes for each of the above directors.

The Company thanks its shareholders for their continued support.

For additional information, please visit http://www.goldenminerals.com/.

Golden Minerals Company
(303) 839-5060

SOURCE: Golden Minerals Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/golden-minerals-company-announces-results-of-director-elections-at-2026-annual-me-1189499

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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